Since the gardens are starting to produce and the farmers market supply is stocked, I thought we'd go old-school this week.
I love that cooking is still trending online and in most kitchens. One thing being quarantined has shown us is that we don't have to eat out so often. Don't get me wrong, I do enjoy a night off from cooking, but it's heating up and I don't want a big, heavy meal. I also love all the fresh produce available to us now, and one of the first crops to cook with is cabbage.
There is more to cabbage than cole slaw, which is a nice, cool summer salad, but going back to an old recipe might tempt your tastebuds like it did mine. Cabbage rolls have been around for centuries and are an old-fashioned comfort food from many origins.
I found a recipe for am easy, flavorful roll from a German kitchen, and it's going on my menu this week — just for my husband, whose family came from Germany.
If you find yourself with plenty of cabbage and you’re needing a new twist on a old favorite, try these easy cabbage rolls for a win!
EASY CABBAGE ROLLS
- 1 head green cabbage
- 1 pound ground pork or turkey
- 1/2 pound ground beef
- 2 small onions diced
- 3 cloves garlic minced
- 1/2 teaspoon dill weed
- 3 tablespoons fresh parsley
- 1 can diced tomatoes (14 ounces) undrained
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1 cup uncooked rice
- 1 egg
- 1 1/2 cups plus 1/3 cup tomato sauce or pasta sauce divided
- 1 can tomato soup 10.5 ounces
- Boil cabbage leaves about 2 minutes or until soft. (See note below for removing leaves). Set aside to cool.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Cook rice according to package directions but reduce cooking time by 5 minutes so the rice is slightly underdone. Set aside.
- Cook beef, pork or turkey, onions, garlic and seasonings until no pink remains. Drain any fat. Add in rice, diced tomatoes, 1/3 cup of tomato/pasta sauce, salt and pepper. Stir in egg.
- Mix tomato sauce and tomato soup in a bowl. Spread a very thin layer of the tomato sauce mixture in a 9x13 pan.
- Remove or thin any thick stem on cabbage leaves. Lay the cabbage leaf flat and add 1/3 cup filling to the center of the leaf. Fold in the sides and roll the cabbage up. Place seam side down in the pan. (See note for small leaves). Repeat with remaining cabbage.
- Pour sauce over the cabbage and cover tightly with foil. Bake 75-90 minutes. Let cool 15 minutes before serving.
RECIPE NOTES
To remove leaves from head of cabbage, cut about a quarter inch off the bottom of the head and place the whole head of cabbage in boiling water. Boil about 2 minutes. Peel off the softened leaves. Place remaining head back in the boiling water and repeat until all of the leaves are removed. Remove any tough stems from cooked leaves.
Note, if you have some smaller leaves and still have filling left over, just overlap the leaves as needed. The rolls will still cook up perfectly.
