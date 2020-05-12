The merry month of May has us getting out a bit more, a little less stressed and, while some restaurants are opening up their dining rooms, we're still cooking more at home.
And nothing says down home than the home of the "throwed rolls," Lambert's Cafe.
I'm sure most of you have eaten at one of their locations here in Missouri, but did you know the first one to open was in Sikeston back in 1942? People will wait in long lines, and don't mind doing so, for their famous throwed rolls and family-style meals, and the freebies to taste aren't bad either.
So, to celebrate their 78 years of cooking, I found a recipe for those famous rolls that you can make at home, until you feel comfortable traveling to one of their locations.
And just so you know, they won't be throwing those rolls until life as we know it is back to normal but they will hand you one. If you've been missing those yeasty wonders, try this recipe and get into the tradition of throwing your own rolls -- or just making them.
LAMBERT'S CAFE THROWED ROLLS
1 teaspoon sugar
1 package dry active yeast
1/4 cup tepid water (105-110 degrees)
1 cup warm milk
1/4 cup melted butter
1/4 cup sugar
1 egg, beaten (at room temperature)
1 teaspoon salt
4 cups all-purpose flour
Combine sugar and yeast in tepid water. Let stand 5-10 minutes until yeast begins to foam.
Thoroughly mix milk, butter, sugar, egg and salt in large bowl. Stir in the yeast mixture and 3 1/2 cups of flour, adding a bit more if necessary to make a soft, pliable dough.
Turn dough out on floured board and let rest while you clean and butter bowl. Knead dough gently 4 -5 minutes, adding flour if necessary, until dough is smooth and silky. Return to bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and let rise in warm place until doubled in size.
Butter 12-cup muffin tin.
Punch down dough. Pinch off pieces about 1 1/2 inches in diameter (enough to fill one-half muffin cup), and roll into smooth spheres. Place two such pieces in each prepared muffin cup. (It should be a tight fit.) Cover dough loosely with plastic wrap for 45 minutes. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Bake rolls 20-25 minutes, or until light brown. Serve as soon as they are cool enough to throw. Makes 12 throwed rolls.
