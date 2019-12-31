Every year I become this mad baker, whipping up a batch of cookies daily or mini loaves by the dozen. You got it, I'm a food gifter.
Every holiday season I try to come up with a nice, delicious treat for my friends because handmade gifts, especially food, are the best to give and receive. This year, though, I found myself in a two-week panic. Thinking I had more time, I was once again dashing to get my gifts baked on time.
Combing through my recipe drawer, I dug deep down and found an old recipe for pound cake that was not only easy, but less time consuming than the originals. It was a Christmas miracle! Not really, but sure made my day and baking efforts!
I had saved this recipe years ago because this pound cake was made with a boxed cake mix, giving you all flavor options one would want. Since they were Christmas gifts, I went to the store and bought several red velvet cake mixes, triple chocolate and french vanilla, plus boxed pudding mix for each.
Since I had plenty of festive sprinkles and mini chocolate chips, I added them to this recipe, but a glaze would be nice too.
One day I'll clean out that recipe drawer and organize it better — who knows what other life saving recipes lurk within? Even though Christmas is behind us now, there are plenty of other holidays or occasions where you might need a pretty pound cake, so stash this recipe in your collection and start the new year off with a pound cake or two. Happy New Year!
CAKE MIX POUND CAKE
1 cake mix, any flavor
1 small box instant pudding mix (to go with the cake flavor)
1/2 c. oil
1 c. water (I use cold coffee in chocolate cakes)
4 eggs
Place all ingredients in a large bowl and mix on high until everything is blended well, especially the eggs. Grease 2 bread loaf pans or several mini ones with oil or butter.
Fill each pan 3/4 full and bake in a preheated 350 oven for 30-45 mins, or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool on rack until completely cooled.
Note: if adding chocolate chips do so with all the other ingredients. If using sprinkles, scatter before completely cooled.
