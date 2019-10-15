Sweet October is almost half over, but prime baking season has only begun. Thanks to the cold weather recently, I’m in the mood to cook comfort foods and bake up anything pumpkin spice!
After our long weekend of splitting wood and cleaning out flower beds, I rewarded us with a batch of pumpkin chocolate chip oatmeal cookies. These cookies are hearty from the oats and rich in chocolate flavor that pairs nicely with pumpkin puree, making them a new favorite of ours. I love cookies with a bold flavor and these don’t disappoint.
They keep well in a airtight container and you can bake plenty to freeze or share. Who doesn’t appreciate a gift of homemade cookies? So, if you’re looking to expand your cookie recipes or just needing a festive flavor for a gathering, whip up a batch and you, too, will be adding these gems to your fall baking list.
Don’t let October end without enjoying the flavors of fall and some sweets for the cookie jar too!
PUMPKIN CHOCOLATE CHIP OATMEAL COOKIES
Ingredients
1 1/2 c. brown sugar
3/4 c. butter, room temperature
1 c. pumpkin puree
1 tsp. vanilla
2 eggs
1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 tsp. ground cloves
1/4 tsp. nutmeg
2 c. quick oats
1 c. flour
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp salt
1 1/2 c. semi sweet chocolate chips
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In large mixer bowl, cream butter and sugar together. Add eggs and beat. Add pumpkin and vanilla and mix. If desired, add oats to blender and blend into a flour. In a separate bowl stir flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, baking powder, baking soda, salt and oatmeal together. Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients. Mix together only until combined. If needed, add more flour one tablespoon at a time until the you have a soft dough. Be careful not to overmix. Add chocolate chips and mix to incorporate. Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Drop cookies a little larger than 1 inch in size. Bake for 10-12 minutes. Don’t overbake — the centers will be soft and will set as they cool. Remove immediately from baking sheet and cool on a wire rack.
