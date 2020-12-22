From 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 19, the Howell County University of Missouri Extension will hold a series of country cured ham and country cured bacon (pork belly) workshops for youth and adults.
Before refrigeration, many Missourians cured hams and pork bellies as a method of preserving food, explained organizers. Country cured hams are not cooked, just preserved; the combination of salt, sugar and other spices preserves the meat without refrigeration. Country cured hams and pork bellies may bring back fond memories for older people but may be an acquired taste for younger people.
Smoke houses were a common fixture on many farms and rural homes prior to refrigeration. The smoke houses were not used to actually cook the meat but to give the preserved hams and pork belly smoke flavor.
Ham and pork belly selection and the correct amount of cure applied is the key to success when curing hams and pork bellies. Those attending the extension’s workshop will learn how the curing and aging process works. In addition, participants will learn how to smoke and prepare a country cured ham for exhibition or a meal.
Many youth have opportunities to exhibit cured hams at local, district and state fairs during the summer. A country cured ham makes an excellent 4-H/FFA project and a great meal for everyone.
The workshop is one hour long and will take place at the extension office, 1376 Bill Virdon Blvd. in Wet Plains. Those registering for the workshop should choose the time that works for them: 4, 5, 6 or 7 p.m. The cost to participate is $25 per person.
Everything will be supplied and everyone will leave with a ham or pork belly ready to hang in an unheated building with good ventilation so the curing process can take place. Participants will also be given instructions on the aging process and how to smoke the ham/pork belly for flavor.
Register online at extension.missouri.edu/events/dry-cured-bacon-workshop-1607963177 or call the Howell County Extension Center at 256-2391.
