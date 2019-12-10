’Tis the season for truffles! Yes, truffles, and they aren't hard to make or too fancy for your treat table.
Simply a sweet ball of happiness, these easy-to-make truffles can be made for any holiday or occasion. Since Christmas is only a couple of weeks away, I'll be sharing a few festive recipes for truffles that will impress your guests and will also make a great gift idea for anyone on your list.
The easy part is starting with cookies, and by adding sprinkles, chopped nuts or small candies, the truffle can be customized by you, making it a personal sweet treat.
So, have fun with it, let the kids help and always make a batch for yourself — holiday rules! Everyone enjoys the sights and sounds of the holiday season but it's the sweets that we love the most and truffles are here to stay. Happy truffle making!
GINGERBREAD TRUFFLES
8 ounces cream cheese softened
36 Golden OREO Cookies finely crushed (about 3 cups)
3 Tablespoons molasses
2 teaspoons ground ginger
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
16 ounces white chocolate or white candy coating melted
Decorative sprinkles
Mix cream cheese and cookie crumbs until blended. Add molasses, ginger, and cinnamon; mix until evenly n distributed.
Shape into 48 (1-inch) balls. Freeze 10 min. Dip balls in melted white chocolate and top with a decorative sprinkle (optional). Place in single layer in shallow waxed paper-lined pan.
Refrigerate 1 hour or until firm.
. . .
NUTTER BUTTER TRUFFLES
16-18 Nutter Butter Cookies
4 oz cream cheese (softened)
1 1/2 cups chocolate chips
1 TBS coconut oil (optional)
1/4 cup white chocolate chips (optional)
Crush your Nutter Butters into a crumb using your food processor or blender.
Mix together with your cream cheese and nutter butter crumbs to make a thick base.
Roll your mixture into small balls and place on a lined cookie sheet.
Place in freezer for 30 minutes.
Melt your chocolate chips in a small bowl with your coconut oil for about 1 minute, then stir together till smooth. (Or you can melt with a double boiler)
Insert a toothpick into each truffle and dip into the chocolate. Allow excess chocolate to drip off back into the bowl and place on waxed paper until chocolate hardens.
Melt white chocolate chips and drizzle them and the chocolate over the top of the truffles in a decorative pattern.
. . .
PEPPERMINT OREO TRUFFLES
16 oz, package regular Oreo cookies
8 oz. cream cheese
1 1/2 t. peppermint extract
8 oz. vanilla almond bark
Crush Oreos into fine crumbs, place in medium bowl. Add cream cheese and peppermint extract to the crushed cookies, mix well to combine. Refrigerate until firm, about an hour.
Roll cookie mixture into balls, about 1 inch round. Dip balls in the melted almond bark and place on wax paper. Sprinkle with crushed peppermint candies or candy canes before the almond bark sets. Return to the refrigerator for another hour.
Store in airtight container in refrigerator. Makes about 30 truffles.
