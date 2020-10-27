I'm a huge magazine junkie. Recently I picked up an old favorite, Woman's Day.
It had been years since I bought this magazine, after decades of being a fan but like so many nowadays, I found it had too many ads and little content. But I was surprised with the current issue and so happy for one recipe that was worth the cost all by itself.
I’ve always wanted to make bagels at home, and now I can with a two-ingredient recipe that is fast and easy, plus they are baked! My first batch was a hit, I used everything bagel seasoning on top, and I'm looking forward to the next batch, maybe a blueberry bagel?
This recipe is a game-changer for all bakers who enjoy making breads, bagels included!
BAKED BAGELS
Woman’s Day magazine
2 cups self rising flour, plus more for dusting
2 cups plain Greek yogurt
1 egg, beaten
Toppings of choice
Heat oven to 350. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a bowl, combine flour and yogurt until dough starts to form. Turn out onto the floured surface and knead for 2 mins. Divide into 8 parts, roll each part out into a 1 in. thick log about 9 in. long. Pinch ends together to form a circle.
Place on the prepared baking sheet. Brush tops of bagels with beaten egg, then sprinkle topping.
Bake until golden brown, about 28-35 mins.
