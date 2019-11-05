Oh, sweet November! The month we set aside to find more gratitude in our lives and savor those traditional foods of Thanksgiving.
One such food that gets a bum rap is the sweet potato, or “yam” as some may call them. In fact, they are two different, but very similar tubers. About the only difference is their skin. The true yam has a bark-like skin that is harder to peel, while the sweet potato is more reddish-brown and much easier to peel.
I guess it all depends on where you live or what you were taught to call them; either way, these gems are healthy and a must on most menus this month. The trick to sweet potatoes is getting the kids to eat them without adding too much sugar so everyone else can enjoy them too. I’m guilty of doctoring them up with brown sugar, pineapple and marshmallows — the only way my kids would eat them — but there are so many other ways to prepare them that are just as good.
Start with fresh sweet potatoes. Preparing them may be more work, but the flavor can’t be beat, and you can prepare them like potatoes in so many ways. Adding spices to reduce the amount of sugar is another key step in keeping this root vegetable good for us.
Real butter is worth it for a creamy taste, along with real cream if mashing them. Sweet potatoes can replace potatoes in just about all your recipes including pie, cakes and muffins, so go wild!
Back to pleasing the kids, I’ve found a recipe for that just might do that and it’s fun too! Boats. Sweet potato boats! Being a handheld food makes them even better and they can be dressed up for any occasion!
Bake up a batch, a practice batch before the holidays!
TWICE BAKED SWEET POTATO BOATS
5 medium sweet potatoes, scrubbed and cut in half lengthwise
1 egg, lightly beaten
pinch of salt
Topping
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
1/4 cup brown sugar
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 t. nutmeg
pinch of salt
1/3 cup chopped pecans
2 tablespoons flour
1/8 teaspoon salt
1 cup mini marshmallows
Instructions
1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place the sweet potatoes, cut side down, on the parchment and roast for 30 minutes or until tender.
2. Combine all of the ingredients for the topping (except the marshmallows) in a small bowl.
3. When the sweet potatoes are done roasting, take them out and let them cool enough to handle. Scoop out the flesh, taking care not to poke any holes in the skin. Collect the potato flesh in a medium bowl and set aside and return the skins to the baking sheet, cut side up this time.
4. Combine the sweet potato flesh with the egg and salt. Mash with a potato masher or fork until well combined and fluffy. Do not overwork the mixture.
5. Scoop the filling into the potato skins, dividing it evenly. Use your fingers to sprinkle the brown sugar and cinnamon topping over each potato.
6. Return the potatoes to the oven and bake for another 20 minutes until the topping is melted. After removing the potatoes, preheat the broiler on low and move a rack to the top third of the oven.
7. Top each potato with marshmallows.
8. Return to the oven and bake until the marshmallows are golden brown, 3-5 minutes. Keep a close eye on them in this stage so the marshmallows don’t burn.
9. Serve immediately.
