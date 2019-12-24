Quill staff members offered some of their favorite recipes for finger foods and festive desserts this year, suitable for potlucks, office parties or informal family get-togethers that call for snacks but not a full meal. Recipes include saucy cocktail links, stuffed mini bell peppers, spicy ranch crackers, cream cheese pinwheels, chicken tortilla soup, cranberry salad and shortbread cookies.
Advertising Manager Vicki Johnson whipped up a batch of spicy ranch crackers that don’t need any baking, just a means of turning or shaking the crackers in order to distribute the seasonings over the crackers. Red pepper flakes give the crackers a little kick.
(Easy) Spicy Ranch Crackers
Ingredients:
64 saltine crackers (four sleeves)
2/3 cup olive oil
2 Tbsp. Red pepper flakes
1 ounce ranch dressing mix (one package)
Place crackers in a large jar, container of plastic bag and mix the remaining ingredients in a small bowl or jar. Pour the mixture over the crackers and shake or roll the container every 10 minutes for at least an hour.
Advertising staff member Breanna Rader prepared Little Smokies cocktail links heated in a barbecue sauce and grape jelly marinade and mini bell peppers stuffed with a seasoned cream cheese mixture.
Little Smokies
Ingredients:
Four packages of cocktail links
2 cups of barbecue sauce
1 cup of grape jelly
Mix all ingredients in a slow cooker, set on high for three hours and serve.
Stuffed Mini Bell Peppers
Ingredients:
2 packages of mini bell peppers
4 packages of cream cheese
2 packages of dry ranch dressing mix
1 package of bacon bits
Cut off the tops of the peppers and remove the seeds. Warm the cream cheese in the microwave for 30 to 60 seconds and stir in the dressing mix and bacon bits. Scoop the mix into the peppers with a spoon or fill a small plastic baggie with the mixture, cut off the tip of the bag and squeeze the mixture into the peppers.
Advertising staff member Vicky Rutter brought a family recipe she got from her sister, Janet Meyers, for a sweet and tangy cranberry dessert with a fluffy topping that staff members ate every drop of.
Ingredients:
1 large package of strawberry flavored Jell-o
1 ½ cups boiling water
1 can jellied cranberry sauce
1 large can of crushed pineapple, juice included
Mix these ingredients and refrigerate until firm.
Topping:
1 eight ounce package of cream cheese, softened
1 eight ounce container of sour cream
¾ cup of granulated sugar
chopped pecans
Mix well and spoon onto chilled gelatin mixture. Sprinkle chopped pecans on top.
Editorial staff member Kimberly Langston contributed some shortbread cookies flavored with coffee and tea that can also make a fun gift paired with a mug, plus cream cheese pinwheels.
Coffee and Chocolate Shortbread
Ingredients:
2/3 cup butter, softened
½ tsp. Vanilla
½ cup powdered sugar
2 tsp. instant coffee granules
1 ¼ cup all purpose flour
1 cup semi-sweet baking chips
1 tsp. coconut oil
Mix the first three ingredients together thoroughly, then add the coffee granules, then the flour about a half a cup at a time. Roll the dough into a log about three inches across, wrap with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least an hour. Dough can keep in the refrigerator two or three days before baking. After dough is chilled and firm, cut into slices about a half inch thick, place on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper and bake for 20 to 25 minutes at 325 degrees. Let baked cookies cool for about five minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to finish cooling. Melt the baking chips and coconut in a microwave safe bowl or measuring cup. Stir to mix and dip the cookies in the chocolate mixture. Cool on a piece of wax paper.
London Fog Shortbread
Ingredients:
½ cup butter, softened
1/3 cup granulated sugar
½ tsp. sea salt
½ contents of one Earl Grey tea bag
1 tsp lemon zest, plus 2 tsp. more to add as garnish to glaze, if desired
1 cup all purpose flour
3 Tbsp. milk
¾ cup powdered sugar
lemon zest, sanding sugar or raw sugar for decorating
Cream butter and sugar together with a mixer until fluffy, then add sea salt, tea leaves and one teaspoon of lemon zest. Slowly add the flour, roll into a three inch wide log, wrap with plastic wrap and chill for one or two hours. Slice and bake on a parchment lined cookie sheet for about 25 minutes at 325 degrees. Let cool for about five minutes, then transfer to a wire rack. Thoroughly mix the milk and powdered sugar and drizzle the glaze over the cookies. While the glaze is wet, sprinkle with lemon zest or sugar. Allow the glaze to dry before storing.
Cream Cheese Pinwheels
Ingredients:
8 ounce package cream cheese, softened
1 cup of sour cream
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
4.24 ounce can diced green chilies, well drained
14 ounces of ripe or green olives, chopped
½ cup chopped green onions
1/8 to ¼ tsp. each of garlic powder or seasoning salt, to taste
5 10-inch flour tortillas
salsa (optional)
Beat the cream cheese and sour cream until well blended. Fold in the other ingredients and mix well. Spread the mixture onto each tortilla, then roll it, wrap in plastic wrap and chill for at least two hours. Slice in one-half to three-quarter inch slices with a serrated knife and serve with salsa for dipping.
