First, belated greetings. It is not unusual for me to be late, even though I plan ahead, but forget that the column comes out past the occasions. But always my wishes are sincere.
Happy Father's Day to my son Randall (who has had much experience in that position). I have 22 very fortunate great-grandchildren. They all have great daddies! There is an old saying that any man can say he is a father but it takes a special person to be a daddy. Happy Father's Day to these daddies: Brian, Jeremy Layne, Jeremy, Shaun, Matthew, Shawn, Clayton and Tyler.
Also Happy Birthday to Jacob who lives in California (and who hasn't added to my greats yet) whose birthday is today, June 23; to my nephew Junior Guffey in Bakersfield whose birthday is June 27; and to Brian who will celebrate his birthday June 30.
I have a wealth of rhubarb recipes which I set aside awaiting rhubarb "time" and now I'm late. If you grow rhubarb or find it at a special price, it freezes so well and uses just the same as fresh, so take advantage of a sale. If rhubarb is not your "cup of tea" this column may not interest you. Try it; you might like it. My first recipe is a delicious pie and is from my collection from the late Betty Ingold. It calls for a single pie shell but may be covered with a lattice shell if desired.
RHUBARB CREAM PIE
1 (9-inch) raw pastry shell
3 cups coarsely chopped fresh rhubarb
1 1/2 cups sugar
2 tablespoons flour
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
3 eggs, beaten
1 tbs. butter, melted
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Arrange rhubarb evenly in shell. Mix sugar, flour and nutmeg in small mixer bowl; add eggs and butter and beat until smooth. Pour mixture over rhubarb. If using lattice shell, apply it now. Bake 10 minutes; reduce heat to 350 degrees; bake an additional 30 minutes.
. . .
RHUBARB SURPRISE
1 1/2 cups diced rhubarb*
1 1/2 cups miniature marshmallows
1/3 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup butter, room temp
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 egg, beaten
3/4 cup regular flour
1/8 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 cup milk
1/4 cup nuts
Preheat oven to 350 degrees; butter a 9x13-inch baking pan.
Spread rhubarb evenly in pan; top evenly with marshmallows then sprinkle brown sugar evenly on top. In mixer bowl cream butter and granulated sugar then add egg, beating well. In small bowl stir together flour, salt and baking powder. Add dry mixture to creamed mixture alternately with milk, starting and ending with dry mixture. When well blended, pour mixture over rhubarb, taking to not move fruit. Bake one hour.
*Frozen rhubarb can be used here.
. . .
What is rhubarb without strawberries! I had a request for the following recipe. This is a double-crust pie. I have used frozen, thawed, fruit in this pie.
STRAWBERRY-RHUBARB PIE
2 single raw pie shells
1 pound (about 3 cups) chopped rhubarb
1 pint fresh strawberries, hulled*
1 1/4 cups sugar
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
5 tablespoons flour
2 tablespoons butter
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. **
Place single crust in pie pan, pressing into shape; use a fork to make vents in several place. In small bowl mix rhubarb, flour, and sugar; set aside. Combine fruit; add rhubarb mixture and strawberries, tossing to coat well. Place evenly in prepared shell; dot with butter. Top with top crust. Bake 50 minutes or until cruat is lightly browned and filling is bubbling.
*Chop berries if desired or if too large.
Note: If crust gets too brown before filling is done, cover edges with strips of foil. I save aluminum pie pans and cut the bottom out, using the rim to cover edges instead of foil. Much easier!
. . .
Done with rhubarb for now. Here is a quick, easy dessert from Gladys Ball.
I'm sure you could substitute 3 or 4 cups chopped rhubarb for the cherries or a one pound can of any fruit.
QUICK EASY FRUIT COBBLER
From Gladys Ball
1/4 cup sugar
1/2 cup regular flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 cup milk
1 can (1pound) cherries with juice
1 cup sugar
1/4 cup butter
Preheat oven to 400 degrees
Combine 1/4 cup sugar, flour and baking powder; add milk, stirring until smooth.Pour into an 8x8-inch baking dish. In a saucepan combine fruit, with juice, 1 cup sugar, and butter. Heat over medium heat until butter melts. Pour over batter. Bake 20 minutes. Serve warm with a topping of whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
If you’d like to share a good recipe with You’vah, you can write her at 320 S. Harlin, West Plains, MO 65775 or via email at yschafer@yahoo.com. Although she does not take recipes over the phone, she invites your questions at 293-5333.
