One month into 2020 and I've gained almost seven pounds since Thanksgiving! As some readers may know I lost 40 pounds on Weight Watchers last year. I maintained it pretty well until the holidays, then the cold weather found me hungrier and I let my portion size get out of control.
I tried Weight Watchers again but it didn't help the second time around. My body was being rebellious, so it is time to change the game plan.
I know how to lose weight, it's probably 75% mental and 25% willpower, for me anyway. Exercise is a must, for so many reasons, and age will work against you. Knowing all this, I must find a happy medium of eating better, smaller portions, exercise daily and find the willpower that helped me lose those 40 pounds.
I know I'm not alone in wanting to lose weight, get healthier and be stronger. It's the No. 1 New Year’s resolution made and one that is most defeated by February. If you know your weakness — mine is sweets, even though I eat very few — you can always find a better option for those treat days.
I tested a recipe on my family last night. They may never come over for dinner out of the blue again, but it surprised all of us! My grandson even wanted seconds, far from his first reaction based on the face he made when I told him what was in the cake.
Yes, I've found a healthy chocolate cake — in moderation, of course — but this rich, dense cake made from starch was delicious! Some of you will make a face too when you find out the healthy ingredient was avocado! You read that right, avocado!
Also known as the alligator pear, avocados have more potassium than bananas, they contain a wide variety of nutrients and 20 different vitamins and minerals. Avocados can also help lower cholesterol, prevent cancer and, being high in fiber, they can also aid in weight loss.
Now, I'm not a fan of avocado and neither is my husband, so this would be a hard sell. But we all love chocolate, so I went for it. I found a chocolate cake recipe with avocado in place of the eggs. It also called for coffee, my secret weapon in all chocolate recipes, so the test was on.
This cake has a beautiful batter, baked level and was a breeze to frost. Best part, you do not taste the avocado, all the chocolate covers it up pretty good, and we all were in agreement, it was the best cake yet!
So, if you’re trying to eat better, be healthier, but still want a slice of cake now and then, try this recipe. You, too, will be amazed and won't feel so bad about indulging once in awhile.
Together we can do it! Good luck in your journey, one crazy recipe at a time!
CHOCOLATE AVOCADO CAKE
6 ounces dark chocolate, finely chopped
1/4 cup baking cocoa
3 cups all purpose flour
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons baking soda
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 cup canola oil
2 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups coffee, cooled
1 large ripe avocado, mashed
1 cup sugar
1 cup brown sugar
Preheat oven to 350. Grease two round pans with oil or butter.
Combine chocolate, cocoa powder and 3 tablespoons of the coffee in a microwave bowl. Cook in 30 second intervals until melted, then stir.
In a large bowl, combine all the dry ingredients well. In another bowl, whisk the oil, coffee, avocado, vanilla and both sugars. Stir in slightly cooled chocolate and blend well.
Add the wet ingredients to the dry and mix until well blended with a mixer, scraping down sides.
Pour into prepared pans and bake for 40-45 mins. or until a toothpick comes out clean.
Cool before frosting; I used a dark chocolate frosting.
