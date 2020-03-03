You’va Friend in the Kitchen

I have a load of thanks to unload on you before I get to recipes. My first is to News Editor Abby Hess who handles my column at the Quill. What a unique way to fill the food column in my absence! Pauline Longnecker was an excellent cook and one of my most faithful contributors. Thanks, Abby, for the help.
I had to take a medical leave of absence and owe so many people a bushel of thanks for rallying around. Of course, thanks to my biological family and my Christian family at West 160 Church of Christ for "being there.” My heartfelt thanks for prayers, visits and cards.
Thanks for the time and effort the young people spent making handmade cards and for their visits. The young are my favorite people. They distribute smiles and hugs without reservation! My love and gratitude to my 18-year-old great-granddaughter Laney and 16-year-old granddaughter Randi for putting their life on hold and spending the week with me. Laney lives in Hardy, Ark., and took the week off from work to be with me. A belated happy birthday to her. She turned 18 on Feb. 19 and spent the day with me. The girls spent two nights with me; what fun!
A belated happy birthday to grandson, Jeremy, Laney's dad, who had a birthday on Feb. 21.
Now to the point of these ramblings: recipes. I had two requests which I will take care of first. The first one is new to me, but I hope it is what my reader is looking for. The recipe calls for Swiss cheese but I see no reason other kinds wouldn't work.
FRIED CHEESE
4 slices Swiss cheese, cut 3/4-inch thick
Salt to taste
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1 egg, beaten
2/3 cup fine bread crumbs
1 cup shortening or oil
Sprinkle cheese with salt. Dip slices first in flour, then in egg, then in crumbs; treating both sides. Fry quickly in hot fat until golden brown, turning if desired to brown each side. Remove to serving dish lined with paper towels, placing in single layers.
. . .
The following recipe appeared in my column Dec. 21, 1994, and came from Fred and Helen York's family. This is a great breakfast treat and has been requested more than any recipe I can recall. In that column it was called Chocolate Sauce but the correct name is:
CHOCOLATE GRAVY AND BISCUITS
Hot biscuits and butter (a must)
1 cup sugar
4 teaspoons dry cocoa powder*
3 teaspoons flour
2 cups milk
In heavy saucepan combine dry ingredients. Add just enough milk to mix a smooth paste. Add remaining milk, stirring to mix well. Place over medium heat; cook, stirring constantly until thickened. Break open a hot biscuit; butter it and top with gravy.
*More cocoa may be used if stronger chocolate is desired. Double recipe as needed.
. . .
The weather is definitely cooperating if you are in the mood for soup Try this hearty recipe from Francis Dean. What a good way to use leftover veggies.
MINESTRONE
From Francis Dean
1 cup shell macaroni, cooked as pkg. directs
1 medium onion, chopped
1 carrot, chopped fine
1 rib celery with leaves, chopped fine
3/4 cup Polish sausage, sliced fine
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
8 to 10 cups chicken broth
3 tomatoes, chopped fine, opt.
1 medium potato, peeled and chopped
1 can tomatoes with juice
1/4 cup frozen or canned corn
1/2 cup frozen or canned green peas
2 cups finely chopped cabbage
1 small bell pepper, seeded and chopped
1 teaspoon dried Rosemary
1 teaspoon dried oregano
Salt to taste
Cook macaroni and set aside.
In large pot, place oil, sausage and first 3 vegetables; cook, stirring occasionally to keep from sticking, until veggies are tender. Add remaining ingredients; simmer until all vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes on medium heat.
. . .
The following is a crockpot dessert from my files.
CINNAMON ROLL CASSEROLE
2 tubes (12 ounces each) refrigerated cinnamon rolls with icing
1/2 cup finely chopped pecans, divided
1/2 cup mini chocolate chips, divided
1/2 cup evaporated milk
1/4 cup maple syrup*
2 teaspoons vanilla
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, opt.
1/2 cup cold butter, cubed
Cut rolls in quarters; place half in crock pot; sprinkle with half of nuts and chips. In small bowl whisk together milk, syrup, vanilla and cinnamon; pour evenly into crock pot. Add remaining rolls and top with remaining nuts and chips. Top with 1 package of icing. In medium bowl combine flour, sugar and spices; cut in butter to fine crumbs. Sprinkle mixture evenly over icing; cover and cook on low 2 1/2 to 3 hours. Top with remaining icing and serve warm.
*Any pancake syrup may be used.
. . .
