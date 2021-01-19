I've got to give credit where credit is due, because if it weren't for the internet, namely Facebook, I would have never known about this week's neighbor.
Meet Becky Bradley, who, along with her husband Aaron and their many children, owns and operates Mini Mosaic Acre, a meal market of modern times.
Becky, who grew up exploring the Ozark forests and helping her mother in the garden and kitchen at a young age, never thought her dream would be this huge.
But the Bradleys faced a challenge when Aaron lost his job of 20 years, causing them to see a larger need to be met, still. A close friend encouraged Becky to sell her foods to make ends meet and before they knew it, their income came from sourdough bread and lacto-fermented sauerkraut.
Then Sugar Lily Bakery called and asked to carry their sourdough bread in the shop, and that was their “a-ha moment,” when they realized they just might be able to support themselves from the farm.
Becky soon started to learn all she could about the forgotten crafts of the land and grew a bigger garden, learned how to ferment, tackled commercial baking, made her own cheese, and canned and dried foods.
The Bradleys’ tiny homestead grew into a little food market that Becky says “has nurtured the beautiful people of our community,” with the key word being nurtured, because “nurture” is the secret ingredient that goes into everything produced there.
With 13 children to feed, from different cultures to consider, Becky learned to cook dishes from her adopted children's birth countries and celebrated each heritage through food.
“‘Food and family’ has held this family together, so we knew the name of our farm had to be Mini Mosaic Acre because like a mosaic, our family, too, is pieced together by many broken, colorful pieces" said Becky. And everyone pitches in to get the chores done, more so since they are down to nine children left at home now. Today, this family affair now offers a store where you can buy supplies, weekly meals that are grown on the farm, classes to learn more and a new bed-and-breakfast for some pampered rest.
2020 has proven to be a learning year down on this farm, but one that also proves to provide when you just go for it!
Their story doesn't end here, there is so much more to share but if you are in need of wholesome and nutritious foods, fresh from the farm, I recommend you give one of their weekly meal packages a try. They pride themselves on keeping strict standards to offer disease-free A2A2 milk (a variety of milk with more A2 casein proteins than A1 proteins) from cows that get tested regularly.
Vegetables are grown with biodynamic practices, following sustainable and holistic practices with locally-sourced materials, and the sourdough breads are authentic and long fermented. The Bradley farm works to be sustainable so they leave the earth better than when they found it.
Now, when I say “neighbor,” I mean just a few miles from me is this haven for gardeners and foodies, where they offer a healthy option for cleaner eating.
Becky chose to share a recipe that she's been making since she was just 6 years old and it's her favorite. And if you have trouble finding the spelt flour, the Bradleys sell it on the farm! Be sure to look them up on Facebook @minimosaicmarket for more information.
Thank you, Becky, for sharing your story with us, and I can't wait to visit the farm!
SPELT & CREAM BISCUITS
From Becky Bradley, Mini Mosaic Acre
2 cups spelt flour, plus extra for rolling out
1 teaspoon salt
3 teaspoons baking powder
3/4 cup heavy whipping cream
Preheat the oven to 400. Mix flour, salt and baking powder in a large bowl. Add the heavy whipping cream and mix until the dough is evenly moist.
Turn out on a floured surface and dust top of dough with more flour. Roll out dough to an even 1-inch thickness. Take a biscuit cutter — as a child I used a cup — and cut out as many biscuits as you can.
Place on baking sheet 2 inches apart and bake until tops are golden brown.
Enjoy with farm fresh butter and local honey.
