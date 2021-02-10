Got a sweet tooth? Need an extra special treat for a loved one this Valentine's day? Meet yet another Mtn. View neighbor who didn't let the pandemic stop her from doing what she loves and has opened up her own bakery, Petrova's Pastries and Mixings.
Natasha Haumesser, a young wife and mother, came here from Ukraine as an adopted teenager. She tells me she has always had a passion for baking, especially fun and unique recipes, and with the support of her husband, Phillip, she is making her dream come true.
Late last fall, after making a Facebook post to see if there would be enough interest in her pastries, Natasha quickly had orders coming in and goodies going out. Just two months later, the Haumessers are now building a commercial kitchen to accommodate the weekly orders that she offers on the bakery’s Facebook page, @PetrovasPastriesandMixings.
Phillip, a professional photographer, is credited by his wife for half of the sales, his photography is beautiful.
The bakery offers multicultural food, cakes and pastries that you won't find elsewhere, while stocking the simple pleasures, too. Natasha takes pride in serving foods from her homeland that she grew up eating and is eager to share them with her customers. She even named her bakery after her biological surname: Petrova.
I asked Natasha about her future plans for her little bakery, and her reply was eager: “Once the kitchen is completed, I'd like to serve more meals from my culture and also offer some catering, too.”
The Haumesser family live a simple life on their 10-acre farm, but they are also celebrity homesteaders — a side note here, Phillip’s family had a short-lived series on The Animal Planet television channel, called “Missouri Mountain Family.” From that experience, Natahsa saw a need to raise her children close to the land, and to be self-sufficient as much as possible. From her garden or farm animals, the ingredients in her products will always be fresh.
I never thought “Down Home with Sue” would discover so many of our neighbors taking a leap of faith and reinventing themselves. When you support small business here or in our neighboring towns, you are supporting their dreams and that is so important all the way around. This will never get old.
Thank you to all who buy from the farmers, bakers, homesteaders and dreamers.
Natasha wanted to share a recipe that is close to her roots, an easy filled pastry. For all things sweet and savory, check out “Petrova's Pastries and Mixings” on Facebook where you can place your order by phone or message.
They also deliver to West Plains once a week but if you can't wait, take a drive to Mtn. View and make it a day! Thank you, Natasha, for being a dreamer and baking some beautiful creations.
RUSSIAN RUGELACH
From Natasha Haumesser
Ingredients
2 sticks unsalted butter melted (not hot)
1 cup warm milk (1% or 2% milk will work)
4 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 tablespoon yeast
Blackcurrant or blackberry jam
Instructions
Preheat oven to 360 degrees
Melt your butter over low heat. Once it's melted, transfer it to the bowl of your electric mixer. You want it to be warm, not hot.
In the bowl of an electric mixer using the whisk attachment on medium speed, combine 2 sticks of melted butter and 1 cup warm milk.
In a medium bowl, mix together the 4 cups flour and 3/4 tablespoon yeast. Switch to the paddle attachment and add flour mixture to the milk/butter mixture about 1/2 cup at a time, and mix until it is an even consistency and no longer sticking to the walls of the bowl, scraping down the bowl as necessary. It only takes 3-5 minutes to get the flour mixed well. The dough should be soft and won't stick to your hands.
Divide the dough into five even portions and cover them loosely on the counter with some plastic wrap until you are ready to use them.
On a smooth non-stick surface, roll a portion of the dough out into about a 11-inch circle. No need to flour the surface if it's a good, smooth cutting board.
Sprinkle the top of the dough with sugar and cut 6 strips through the center to make 12 triangles
Add about a marble size amount of your favorite preserves to the center of the wide part of the triangles. Start rolling your rugelach toward the center. Push down the edges slightly after the first roll so the jam is less likely to sneak out.
Place the rolled rogaliki onto the prepared baking sheet with the end part facing down. Space them about a half inch apart.
Let them rise in a warm oven (100 degrees for 30-45 minutes). Or let them rise in a warm room till they are about 50% larger (could take as long as 2 hours or more at room temp). Bake at 360° F for 20 minutes or until golden. Transfer to a bowl while they are still hot and sprinkle each layer generously with powdered sugar.
