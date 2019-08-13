By the time you read, this the Schafer Family, descendants of the late Willie and Allie (McDonald) Schafer will have held our 50th family reunion. My husband Boyd was number six of their seven children. They raised their family at Jadwin, Mo., near Salem.
We meet the second Saturday of August at Rolla as that seems central for the family, as most are scattered from St. Louis to Springfield to West Plains. I am the matriarch of the clan (the only survivor of their children and spouses) and Boyd and I did our part by adding to their descendants: our three children, 11 grandchildren and 24 greats!
This week brings three birthdays to my family: great-grandson Judah (Matthew’s) will be 7 on the 14th, granddaughter Taylor Reavis on the 15th and great-grandson Noah (Jeremy’s) will be 7 on the 16th. So Happy Birthday to all three.
My anonymous chef came through again and with very timely recipes. I have made jam with zucchini but this recipes tops the one I used. He said the secret to the success in this jam is ”fresh” zucchini. He said this is good on cheese and crackers or as a basting sauce for chicken or pork chops. Thanks again for your help.
PINA COLADA JAM
Anonymous
6 c. sugar
6 c. peeled and shredded zucchini
1 can (8 oz.) crushed pineapple, undrained
1/4 c. lime juice
2 pkg. (3 oz. each) pineapple gelatin
1 tsp. rum extract
Rinse 7 half-pint jars and lids in boiling water; dry thoroughly. In Dutch oven or heavy kettle combine first four ingredients; bring to boil and boil 10 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and add gelatin and extract, stirring until gelatin is dissolved. Immediately fill jars to within 1/2-inch of top. Wipe off edges of jars. Cool completely before adding lids. Refrigerate for up to 3 weeks; freeze for 1 year. Thaw frozen jam in the refrigerator before serving.
• • •
This bread recipe makes three 8x4-inch loaves.
ZUCCHINI APPLE BREAD
Anonymous
4 c. all-purpose flour
3 tsp. baking soda
1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 tsp. nutmeg
1/4 tsp. salt
5 large eggs, room temp
1 1/2 c. vegetable oil
2 c. sugar
1 c. packed brown sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
2 c. peeled and shredded zucchini
1 c. peeled and grated apples
Preheat oven to 350 degrees; grease 3 8x4-inch loaf pans.
In large bowl combine 5 dry ingredients; set aside.
In large mixer bowl beat eggs until frothy; add oil, sugars and vanilla beating until blended. Add dry ingredients and mix by hand until just moistened. Fold in remaining ingredients; divide batter between the three pans. Bake 55-60 minutes or until toothpick inserted near center comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes then remove to wire racks to cool completely.
• • •
I think it is great the way situations can bring new friends! I called Duncan Clock Shop in Doniphan to get my grandfather clock repaired and met new friends: Rick and Sue Duncan. Sue brought me a wealth of good cookie recipes. This first one is a time saver of an old classic: thumb print cookies. Thanks Sue for the recipes but most of all for your friendship.
JIFFY JAM PRINTS
From Sue Duncan
3/4 c. butter
2/3 c. packed brown sugar
1/8 tsp. baking soda
1 egg
1 tsp. vanilla
2 c. all-purpose flour
1/2 c. chopped nuts
2/3 c. desired jam or jelly
Icing:
1 1/2 c. sifted powdered sugar
1/4 tsp. vanilla
Milk (1 to 2 tbsp.)
Grease jelly-roll pan (15x10x1-inch); preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In large mixer bowl beat butter 30 seconds; add sugar and soda, beating until blended. Beat in egg and 1 tsp. vanilla. Beat in as much flour as you can then stir in remaining flour by hand. Pour dough into prepared pan and using a piece of waxed paper (or a small plastic bag over your hand) pat dough over pan surface; sprinkle nuts evenly over dough. Score (mark) 48 bars. Using a floured thumb press into center of each bar, pressing through to bottom. Bake 15-18 minutes or until golden around edges. Remove from oven and spoon jam into indentations. Cool about 20 minutes. Cut along scored lines while still warm; cool completely on wire rack.
Icing: In a medium bowl combine powdered sugar and vanilla and enough milk to make of drizzling consistency. Drizzle over bars.
• • •
The following recipe is from a longtime dear friend. Thank you always, Barbara. You can use Barbara’s recipes with confidence.
WHITE CHOCOLATE RASPBERRY CHEESECAKE COOKIES
From Barbara Alsup
4 oz. cream cheese, softened
1/2 c. butter, softened
2 tbsp. solid shortening
1/2 c. brown sugar, packed
2 eggs
2 Jiffy raspberry muffin mixes, 7 oz. each
3/4 c. all-purpose flour
1 1/2 c. white chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 350 degrees; line cookie sheets with parchment paper or lightly grease sheets. In a large mixer bowl beat first 4 ingredients until well blended. Add eggs, one at a time, beating after each addition. Mix in muffin mix and flour until just combined. Add chips, stirring to mix well. Chill dough for 30 minutes. Scoop dough onto prepared sheets, making approximately 36 cookies. Bake 10-12 minutes or until golden brown on edges.
Note: Between baking batches, keep extra dough in refrigerator.
• • •
I have had requests to share more basic info so will try to do that next week.
• • •
If you’d like to share a good recipe with You’vah, you can write her at 320 S. Harlin, West Plains, MO 65775 or via email at yschafer@yahoo.com. Although she does not take recipes over the phone, she invites your questions at 293-5333.
