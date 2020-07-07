Oh July, it's midsummer and it's starting to heat up. No one feels like cooking or eating heavy, it's all about cool salads and cooking out.
I made a new dessert for the Fourth of July — just three ingredients, with room to add more fruit if you'd like. This pineapple fluff reminded me of ambrosia, a little something I haven't had in a long time. It was a nice taste down Memory Lane.
We tend to eat lighter during the summer months, plenty of sandwiches and salads, so this fluff will be made more often with more fruit added. I topped ours off with some coconut for a tropical flavor, another easy and fast dessert to keep on hand.
Enjoy!
PINEAPPLE FLUFF
1 20-ounce can crushed pineapple (do not drain)
1 package (3.4 ounces) vanilla pudding mix, instant
1 cup thawed Cool Whip
Mix the pineapple with the dry vanilla pudding mix in a medium size bowl; blend well.
Add the thawed Cool Whip and blend well again.
Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.
