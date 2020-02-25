Fat Tuesday has nothing to do with your weight or diet, but all to do with eating rich before fasting for Lent. I don't practice this but I do enjoy rich foods, so since today is Mardi Gras — which is French for Fat Tuesday, by the way — how about celebrating with a rich gumbo, New Orleans style?
There are so many wonderful ways to make gumbo and, depending on your taste, you can customize just about any gumbo recipe to your liking, like I did with this one, since I'm not a fan of seafood. This rich, spicy gumbo is full of chicken and sausage, and you can control the amount of spice, as I don't ever measure.
Feel free to slip in some shrimp if you’re wanting a more hearty dish. I like to add corn to mine but it's optional. If you think about it, gumbo is almost like stew, just prepared differently, so don't think you have to be Cajun to make a good gumbo, just think stew with different ingredients.
This easy recipe is made like a traditional Louisiana chef would make using a roux to thicken it like you would when you make gravy.
Even if you don't celebrate Mardi Gras, make some gumbo and celebrate new flavors and dishes from another culture. Food brings us together like nothing else does, and we should always celebrate that!
FAT TUESDAY GUMBO
- 3/4 cup flour separated
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper omit if you prefer
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 6 uncooked chicken breasts cubed
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 2 cups chopped onion or scallions
- 1 1/2 cups chopped bell pepper I use red
- 1 1/2 cups chopped celery
- 6 cups chicken broth
- 1 can corn, drained
- 3/4 pound sausage, a polish or Italian is good.
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 3 cups cooked rice to serve
1. Mix 1/4 cup flour with seasonings and then toss with chicken until the cubes are well coated. 2. Saute chicken in a large skillet with a little oil until browned. Drain and set aside. Brown sausage and cut into slices. 3. Now you will make the "roux". In a heavy saucepan over low to medium heat add 1/4 oil. When its hot, start adding the 1/2 cup of flour, whisking it smooth. As the roux cooks you will see the color darken. You want it to become a dark brown color. 4. Remove roux from heat and add chopped vegetables and corn. Return to heat and cook 5 mins. 5. Slowly add chicken broth, stir until well blended. Bring to boil and add chicken, sausage and garlic. 6. Reduce heat and simmer for 1 hour. 7. Taste and adjust seasonings. Serve over rice and with Tabasco sauce!
