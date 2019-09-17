I thought I’d do something fun this week and tag the premier of the “Downton Abbey” movie coming to theaters this Friday with a typical recipe from the show and era.
Yes, I’m a huge “Downton Abbey” fan and was so glad to see they made a movie, which got me thinking, why not make a whole night of it with dinner and a movie! The dinner has to be English and either from the show or era, and with help from Pinterest, you can find it all.
But before we get to the recipe, let me fill you in on a few “Downton Abbey” facts. Back in that day, a formal meal could consist of 22 courses. Yes, 22!
There was always a cocktail hour, either before the meal or after and sometimes both. The guests would always be seated so they faced another guest and the head of the household always sits at the head of the table. It’s fun to see how households functioned in different eras.
I’ve chosen a recipe that I haven’t made yet, a soufflé and this one is chocolate and low in fat. The word soufflé means “puffed up” in French and is a culinary term for a light, frothy dish either sweet or savory. I chose sweet! Looking at the recipe it doesn’t seem too hard or fancy, so I accept the challenge and I hope you will also, if you’re a “Downton Abbey” fan or not.
Together, we will master the art of soufflé making and use it for all occasions and seasons.
LOW FAT CHOCOLATE SOUFFLE
Cooking spray
4 1/2 Tbsp. sugar, divided
1 tbsp. all purpose flour
1 1/2 Tbsp. process cocoa
2 Tbsp. low fat milk
1/2 t. vanilla
1 large egg white
1 t. powered sugar
Preheat oven to 350°F. Place baking sheet in the middle of the oven.
Coat 2 (6-ounce) ramekins with cooking spray; sprinkle each with 3/4 teaspoon granulated sugar. Refrigerate until ready to bake.
Combine 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, flour, cocoa, and milk in a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook 2 minutes, stirring until smooth. Spoon chocolate mixture into a medium bowl; cool 4 minutes. Stir in vanilla.
Place egg white in a medium bowl; beat with a mixer at high speed until soft peaks form.
Add remaining 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, 1 teaspoon at a time, beating until stiff peaks form (do not overbeat).
Gently stir 1/4 of egg white mixture into chocolate mixture; gently fold in remaining egg white mixture. Spoon mixture into prepared dishes.
Place dishes on the baking sheet; bake for 15 minutes or until puffy and set. Sprinkle each soufflé with 1/2 teaspoon powdered sugar. Serve immediately.
