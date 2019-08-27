School is back in full swing, and in my house, that means cooking good, healthy meals gets shoved way down on the list of priorities, despite my best intentions.
I’ve got two kids with social lives and homework, errands to run, practices to drive to and from and tournaments to prepare for. And that says nothing about my own adult responsibilities, meetings, appointments and sporadic Mom’s Nights Out.
A long time ago, I learned if I want my family to eat well, I have to take time when it’s available to do a little work ahead or have staples on hand I can throw together easily and effortlessly. But the timesaver I love most is preparing large batch freezer meals.
Fear not. This approach probably sounds the most intimidating, but it’s really the most fun, especially when done with friends.
I admit, I don’t do this often enough. I personally don’t get the itch to make large batch meals until it’s winter and it’s so cold I have to give myself a pep talk every time I leave the house. Fortunately, I have a close friend who is the same way about winter and gets the itch at the same time. What is a functional grown-up activity becomes a fun social activity to combat the winter blues.
Of course, we never plan these things ahead of time. The planning usually consists of a rapid fire sequence: listing off what ingredients we have between us, browsing Pinterest and Google for ideas, deciding what could be made and getting really excited about one recipe in particular, all in one day.
Then one of us will run to the store and pick up any supplemental ingredients and the next thing we know, we’re making a mess in her kitchen — mine is galley-style and doesn’t accommodate multiple people very well.
These nights often double as game nights for our families and last for hours, but never feel like they’re long enough.
We serve up hot samples of whatever it is we’re cooking and then divide up the individually-packaged meals between us so that each household ends up with a couple of weeks of grab-n-go meals.
Large batch freezer meals can be made with just about anything. We’ve done empanadas, enchiladas, soups and casseroles.
To keep family members from getting too bored, we usually make our dishes with two or three variations. For example, a few years ago, we made traditional beef empanadas with a vegetarian alternative and a version that was almost more like a calzone, filled with cheese and pepperoni.
A few tips to keep in mind: If freezing pasta, undercook it just a little bit to make sure it has just the right al dente texture when you’re ready to eat it.
Potatoes do not typically freeze well, in my experience, as they tend to become waterlogged and grainy unless they’re mashed. While they might work for shepherd’s pie, I wouldn’t recommend freezing au gratin potatoes.
I also wouldn’t recommend freezing chowders without making some significant adaptations because the heavy cream in the soup can separate or curdle, making a less-than-appealing appearance.
Fried foods can become soggy when frozen, but you can make vegetables like zucchini and okra ready to fry by blanching them, or dropping them in rapidly boiling water for 1 to 2 minutes, draining them, coating them in seasoned bread crumbs or corn meal, and laying them on a cookie sheet lined with wax paper in a single layer.
Pop that cookie sheet in the freezer for 30 minutes or so and the veggies will be ready to put in freezer bags without sticking together. When you’re ready for fried okra after the growing season’s long over, just fry them as usual in hot oil.
I mentioned that I have a small kitchen. I’m lucky in that my dearest friends who I love to cook with have larger kitchens with a much better layout than mine — but readers who are not so lucky can still make large batch freezer meals, with or without friends.
The Ozarks Open Access Kitchen (OOAK) is a commercial kitchen in East Towne Village, 1380 Bill Virdon Blvd. in West Plains, that is available for rent to anyone in the community for $10 per hour. In addition to having a large industrial stove and ovens, and a huge amount of food preparation space, OOAK also boasts four 20-quart pressure cookers and a 100-quart water bath canner.
The kitchen is used by commercial vendors, caterers, and groups of friends who just want to get together and have fun while preparing healthy meals for their families.
To learn more, call Jim McFarland, 274-3176.
