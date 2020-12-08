Happy birthday to grandson Matthew Whittingham (Sally's son) who will have a birthday Dec. 12. Matthew and family live in Rolla where his wife Ashley has a beauty salon.
They are the parents of three of my great-grandsons, John, Cash and Judah. I don't get to see them as often as I would like but I understand. Life is busy when you are raising a family. They did stop by for a brief visit during the recent holidays.
As promised, I will fill a request or two for recipes. First, I had a request for substitutions for wine when called for in a recipe. As I said I don't buy drinking wine and I don't like the taste cooking wines leave in a product. My husband and I were fortunate to make a tour through wine country Switzerland and France and tasted every glass offered but found none we liked.
He was very disappointed for he had memories of sneaking a sip from a bottle of wine his mother kept for a heart condition. In fact he and younger brother Dean sneaked so many sips his mother began placing a piece of tape on the bottle to show what was left after she had taken her medicinal amount, thus proving someone had helped themselves.
He never found one on our trip that tasted like his memories. I have used all of the following substitutions with good results.
WINE SUBSTITUTIONS
Red wine: Drop 1 tea bag in 1/2 cup boiling water and steep until it is completely cool. Remove the tea bag and add 1 teaspoon white vinegar. Tea adds a similar tannic (chemical) and the vinegar gives it the acidity. Red wine is usually called for in beef recipes.
White wine: Usually called for in poultry, seafood or vegetable recipes brings the acidity and brightness to recipes. Chicken or vegetable broth plus vinegar is a good substitute. Add 1 teaspoon of white vinegar to each 1/2 cup of broth.
In desserts: I substitute apple juice.
…
To answer the next request for using beef short ribs, I came up with several recipes I thought sounded good so will pass along one. Some markets carry boneless short ribs so ask your butcher, if you prefer going that way. Or this recipe adapts well to single-serving cuts of a good roast. I would braise these ribs in an oven-proof pot with a lid.
BEEF SHORT RIBS WITH VEGETABLES
3 to 4 lb. beef short ribs
Salt and pepper
Oil
1 cup water
1 medium onion, peeled and quartered
4 to 6 medium potatoes, peeled and quartered
5 or 6 medium carrots, cut in 2-inch pieces*
3/4 pound whole green beans*
Heat enough oil in which to brown all ribs on both sides. Drain off oil. Salt and pepper ribs to taste. Add water, cover and simmer for 2 hours; basting with juices every 30 minutes.** Add vegetables to pot, salting and peppering to taste. Continue simmering until vegetables are tender, about 30 minutes.
** Or after adding the water, cover pot and place in a 300 degree oven for 2 hours, basting with juices every 30 minutes. Add fresh vegetables after 1 1/2 hours, continuing to bake until vegetables are tender.
*Canned carrots and green beans may be used in place of fresh ones. Drain them and add to pot to heat thoroughly.
…
I also had a request for pumpkin cookies which I didn't get around to providing, so if you are still in the mood for pumpkin try these bars. They are delicious! I frosted mine with RTS commercial frosting.
PUMPKIN SPICE BARS
4 eggs
2 cups sugar
15 ounce can pumpkin*
1 cup oil
2 cup sall-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
1/2 cup craisins (dried cranberries)**
1/2 cup chopped nuts, opt.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees; grease or spray a jelly-roll pan.
In mixer bowl combine first 4 ingredients; beat until well blended. In separate bowl combine flour and spices. Add to pumpkin mixture; stir by hand until just blended. Add craisins and nuts, stirring to mix well. Pour into prerpared pan; bake 25 to 30 min. until golden brown. Cool on wire rack. Frost with cream cheese frosting. Cut into bars to serve.
If you’d like to share a good recipe with You’vah, you can write her at 320 S. Harlin, West Plains, MO 65775 or via email at yschafer@yahoo.com. Although she does not take recipes over the phone, she invites your questions at 293-5333.
