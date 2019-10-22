A frustrating experience for me has been resolved thanks to an article I read in the Quill. As I recently mentioned in one of my columns I had read a “how-to” to peel boiled eggs. I have never been successful at that small endeavor though I have tried every idea someone gives me.
When I would peel a boiled egg, and I love them, they always looked as though they had been gnawed on; plus still have bits of shell on them. I must share that article with you in case you missed it. If you have had the same experience I have had peeling boiled eggs, try this with confidence. If it works for me it will work for anyone. My thanks to the source of this recipe.
Editor’s note: The article referenced is “Yes, there is an art to the perfectly peeled egg” by Elizabeth Karmel of the Associated Press, published in the Quill on Sept. 24.
EASILY PEELING BOILED EGGS
From the Quill
Fill a heavy saucepan with cold water; gently place eggs in the water making sure the water covers them. Bring them to a boil; cover; remove from heat and allow to stand for 30 minutes to an hour in the water they were boiled in. Remove one at a time; crack the large end and peel. Wash away any small bits of shell that may have clung to the egg. How easy; how appreciated!
• • •
I had a request to repeat a “s’mores” sandwich that I had in the column years ago, so here it is. This for an open face sandwich.
S’MORES SANDWICH
For one serving:
Creamy peanut butter
1 slice of bread
1 tbsp. milk chocolate chips
2 tbsp. miniature marshmallows
Spread a desired amount of peanut butter on the bread; sprinkle on remaining ingredients and place on a baking sheet 4 or 5 inches below a broiler for 30 to 60 seconds or until lightly browned.
• • •
While I am on the subject of s’mores I will share a cake recipe with you.
Don’t let the name keep you from trying this. If s’mores is your cup of tea, you will love this! You will have more chocolate than you will need for the cake but it will keep for weeks if put in a sealed container and refrigerated.
16-LAYER S’MORES CAKE
2 1/2 c. semisweet chocolate chips
2 c. heavy cream
3 c. marshmallow cream, divided
Creamy peanut butter, opt.
3 tbsp. milk, divided
20 to 22 graham crackers
Place chips in large heatproof bowl. In a small saucepan bring cream to a boil; pour it over the chips; allow to stand one minute them whisk until chocolate melts. Place 1 cup marshmallow cream in a small heatproof bowl and add 1 tbsp. milk. Place 2 c. marshmallow cream in a slightly larger heatproof bowl and add 2 tbsp. milk. Microwave each bowl, separately, for 15 seconds so milk can be blended in the cream.
Cover the small bowl and refrigerate. Line the bottom of a 9x5-inch loaf pan with parchment paper, allowing paper to extend about 3 inches over long edges. If using peanut butter, spread it lightly on enough graham crackers to line bottom of pan, breaking crackers as needed to cover entire bottom. Spread a layer of chocolate over the peanut butter then add another layer of crackers covering them with 3 or 4 tbsp. of marshmallow cream from large bowl.
Repeat these layers, alternating chocolate and marshmallow cream, three more times.
Cover with plastic wrap and chill overnight. Remove cake and small bowl of marshmallow cream from refrigerator. Using the parchment paper as handles, remove cake from pan. Use a metal spatula to remove cake from paper and place cake on serving platter.
Microwave small bowl of cream for 15 seconds and pour evenly over cake, allowing it to drip over sides. Yield; 8-10 serving.
• • •
As promised last week, I want to share with you one of my very favorite desserts. This one is from my anonymous gentlemen contributor but I have used this basic pastry recipe for years. I have never made the pastry in a 13x9-inch pan but this is such a great idea for our next fellowship lunch at church.
I always made it as “puffs” and have filled them with a dessert filling or a meat filling such as ham or chicken salad.* I have never used this filling recipe but am excited to give it a try. This pastry is so versatile!
Give it a try and thank you, sir, for your continued help.
CREAM PUFF CAKE
Pastry:
1 c. water
1/2 c. butter, cubed
1 c. all-purpose flour
4 eggs
Filling:
8 oz. pkg. cream cheese, room temperature
2 1/2 c. milk
3 pkg. (3.3 oz. each) instant white chocolate or vanilla pudding mix
1 carton (8 oz.) Cool Whip, thawed
Preheat oven to 400 degrees; grease or spray 13x9-inch baking pan.
Pastry: In a large saucepan, place water and butter and bring to a boil. Add flour all at once and stir vigorously until a smooth ball forms; continue beating until smooth and shiny; remove from heat and allow to stand five minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating very thoroughly after each one. (This is very important.) Transfer mixture to prepared pan, covering the bottom. Bake 22-26 minutes or until puffed and golden. Place on wire rack to cool completely.
Filling: In a large mixer bowl beat cream cheese, milk and pudding until thick and smooth. Spread evenly over pastry; chill at least 20 minutes. Frost with Cool Whip or dip it onto individual servings.
Note: This would be an ideal place to stir some tasty jam or jelly into the Cool Whip as suggested in last weeks column.
*If making puffs, spoon the pastry in scant one-fourth cup amounts onto greased baking sheet.
• • •
With the temperature hovering around freezing it is soup weather. Here is an unusual chili recipe from Eleanor Marquardt. Thanks Eleanor. This is a crockpot recipe so if prepared to cook during the day, it would be great to come home to after a days work.
OUR FAVORITE CHILI
From Eleanor Marquardt
1 1/2 lb. ground beef
1/4 c. chopped onion
1 rib of celery, chopped
Oil, if needed
2 cans (15 oz. each) stewed tomatoes
2 cans (15 1/2 oz. each) red kidney beans, undrained
2 cans ( 16 oz. each) chili with beans
1/2 c. ketchup
1 1/2 tsp. lemon juice
2 tsp. vinegar
1 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
1 tbsp. chili powder
2 cans (6 oz. each) tomato paste
Using oil if needed, stir fry beef, onions and celery in skillet until beef is lump-free and no longer pink. Place mixture in crock pot and add remaining ingredients, stirring to thoroughly combine. Cover; cook on LOW 8 to 10 hours or on HIGH 4 to 5 hours.
• • •
Someone called my hand on my promise to provide a recipe for making your own biscuit mix (like Bisquick); so watch for that next time which will be Nov. 5, God willing.
If you'd like to share a good recipe with You'vah, you can write her at 320 S. Harlin, West Plains, MO 65775 or via email at yschafer@yahoo.com. Although she does not take recipes over the phone, she invites your questions at 293-5333.
