It's Thanksgiving week, and we all have so much to say grace over.
We also have that favorite pumpkin pie recipe that we use each year, but sometimes it's fun and tasty to switch it up or add another pie to the dessert table. You can't ever have too much pie. And if you want to get picky, this recipe is really a tart, a very pretty tart with a dark chocolate crust that complements the pumpkin nicely.
It's a busy week so anytime you can make some dishes the day before is valuable, and pies fit that bill.
I hope you all have a wonderful Thanksgiving, no matter the number around the table, and don't forget the pie — or tart! Happy Thanksgiving!
DARK CHOCOLATE PUMPKIN TART
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup dark cocoa powder
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted
FILLING:
1 (15 ounce) can pure pumpkin
1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
1 large egg
1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Preheat oven to 425°F. Spray a 9-inch round tart pan with a removable bottom with non-stick cooking spray and set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, sugar and salt. Make a well in the center and add the melted butter. Stir into a crumbly dough.
Press dough into the bottom and up the sides of the tart pan. Place tart pan on a baking sheet and bake crust for 10 minutes. The crust will bubble just a bit as it bakes. Remove and let cool for 10 minutes while you make the filling.
In a mixing bowl, whisk together the pumpkin, sweetened condensed milk, egg, pumpkin pie spice and salt. Pour into crust.
Bake for 10 minutes at 425°F. Reduce oven to 350°F and bake for another 25-30 minutes or until filling is set and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Let cool at least 1 hour before serving. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream, if desired.
