If I didn't lose you last week, you must be a true foodie!
With Valentine’s Day at the end of the week, I wanted to find something different to make but still stay a little healthy, because those pounds are hard to lose. We all know how dark chocolate is good for us, and in the same mode as last week, I found another treat that would make a healthy gift for those you love without the guilt.
What you may not know is just how good beets are for us — not only do they cover some of the same bases as avocados do, beets also are good for our brain health and may improve athletic endurance, fight inflammation and improve digestion.
By now, you can see where this article is going, but stay with me.
Beet brownies are a double win with dark chocolate and beetroot, also known as just beets — but they aren't just beets, they are a powerful vegetable with medicinal properties.
So, join me in whipping up a batch of brownies for Valentine’s Day — the beets will be our secret!
SNEAKY BEET BROWNIES
Beet puree:
1 large red beet or two small beets
1/4 cup buttermilk amount may vary
Beet Brownies:
8 tablespoons unsalted butter
1¼ cups granulated sugar
¾ cup natural unsweetened cocoa powder
½ teaspoon kosher salt
2 large eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla
1 cup beet puree You can reduce this amount if you're worried about putting that much beet into your brownies
3/4 cup flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 cup dark chocolate chunks
In oven: Wrap whole beets (stems removed) in aluminum foil and roast in 400 degree oven for at least an hour, until soft to the touch. Alternatively, in Instant Pot: Set beets on rack and add 1 cup water. Cook on high pressure for 15 minutes. Instant release pressure. Allow beets to cool enough to handle and peel away skin. Puree beets in blender or food processor with just enough buttermilk to allow puree to achieve a very smooth consistency. If you end up with extra puree, you can use extra puree in pancake batter, soups, etc. To make beet brownies:
Preheat oven to 325. Grease or line a 8x8 metal or glass pan with parchment foil paper. Using a medium to large saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Stir frequently as it continues to bubble. When there are small brown specks and it smells like nutty caramel, remove pan from heat. Add sugar, cocoa powder and salt to combine. In separate bowl, beat eggs. After butter mixture has cooled in pot 4-5 minutes, slowly pour eggs into pot with sugar/butter/cocoa powder, stirring constantly until well combined. Add vanilla and beet puree, stir to combine. Add flour and baking powder, stir to combine. Add chocolate chunks, stir to combine. Bake 25-35 minutes in preheated oven or until top no longer looks wet. Enjoy!
