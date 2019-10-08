Welcome to October! When you get a last-minute invitation to a friend’s house for dinner, like we did last weekend, you always bring something, a dish or flowers, maybe, just to show your host that you care.
I was raised to never show up empty handed or to return a dish empty. I’d like to think those small gestures still exist.
Since the invitation was last-minute, I had to come up with something quick, so I went with a dump cake themed for autumn and it will be on my Thanksgiving menu this year! This pumpkin dump cake is rich in fall flavors and easy to make. I took it one step further with a cinnamon glaze on top, but ice cream or cool whip would be good too.
And I have heard from our host that this dump cake is even better the next day after being refrigerated.
With the holidays coming up, I thought I’d mention why some baked goods must be refrigerator and some not. This age-old concern is simple: If it’s homemade with eggs and milk, refrigerate it. Eggs and milk have high protein and moisture content. When something made with those ingredients is left out, it is the perfect recipe for bacteria to set in, so play it safe.
Store-bought pies and desserts with eggs and milk also have preservatives in them so the worry is much less, if not none at all. I’d rather be safe than sorry or sick so I store anything with eggs and milk in the refrigerator. With October comes the meal planning for the holidays, so let’s all have a safe and fun time baking, and start off with this delicious dump cake! Happy October!
PUMPKIN DUMP CAKE
2 15 oz. can pumpkin puree
1 16 oz can evaporated milk
1 Tbsp. pumpkin pie spice
1 t. vanilla
1 c. sugar
1 box yellow cake mix
1 c. pecans, chopped
1 c. butter
Preheat oven to 350. Grease a 9x13 baking pan. In a large bowl, add the pumpkin, milk, eggs, vanilla and spices, mix well. Pour into the prepared pan evenly. Sprinkle the cake mix over the pumpkin mixture, evenly. Top with pecans. Slice the butter and dot evenly over the top. Bake for 1 hour. Allow to cool slightly before cutting. Store in refrigerator once cooled.
