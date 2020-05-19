Have you seen the price of meat lately? Now, more than ever, it's time to get serious about finding ways to cook once and eat twice. And if the production of meats doesn't increase soon, I'll be looking for more meatless meals.
My weekly grocery trip was pretty slim pickings this week -- the meat aisle was bare. I never thought ground beef would become scarce, let alone be higher-priced than chicken, but these are the times we are in now, and changes are coming.
So, with that in mind, I'm hunting up recipes that don't use mea so I can learn to cook and eat with less red meat first, since I was able to find chicken and pork this week. Beans have always been a good replacement for meat and a great source of protein. Plus, they are still affordable, making them perfect for a new meatless meal.
And who doesn't love Mexican anything?
So if you are concerned about the meat shortage, too, here is a tasty way to get by until things get back to normal, and hopefully we won't have to miss the meat for much longer.
THREE BEAN ENCHILADAS
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 yellow onion (diced)
1 green bell pepper (diced)
1 (15 ounce) can low-sodium black beans (drained and rinsed)
1 (15 ounce) can Great Northern beans (drained and rinsed)
1 (15 ounce) can refried beans
1 cup sour cream
1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
1 (4 ounce) can green chiles
1 teaspoon cumin
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend (divided)
Salt and pepper (to taste)
10 whole wheat flour tortillas
1 (28 ounce) can enchilada sauce
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray.
In a large skillet, warm oil over medium heat. Add onions and peppers and saute until tender.
In a large mixing bowl, combine onion and pepper mixture, all beans, sour cream, cilantro, green chiles, cumin, chili powder, 1 cup shredded cheese, and salt and pepper. Mix well.
Place 3-4 tablespoons of bean mixture in each tortilla, roll up and place tortilla in prepared pan.
Pour enchilada sauce over rolled tortillas and top with remaining shredded cheese.
Bake for 20-25 minutes or until cheese starts to bubble.
Remove from oven and top with additional cilantro as a garnish, if desired.
