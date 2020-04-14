Quarantine cooking is hot now, trending faster than anything in recent years. I for one, am excited over how many are learning to cook for the first time, or just cooking daily while they have the time.
As I mentioned before, since this virus has all homebound, the art of bread baking is also hot, with sourdough leading the pack since yeast has been hard to find for some.
I've shared my sourdough starter recipe before, along with the quick bread I make, but since it's such a big current affair, I'm resharing both in hopes that you, too, might join the pack and bake some bread. Whether out of need or enjoyment, it doesn't matter. If this time in our lives teaches us one thing, I hope it's how to be more self sufficienteaspoon
Sourdough is the oldest form of leavened bread and has been considered a staple for the longest time. Until recent events, not many bothered to make sourdough breads. I learned as a young wife and I continue to make a few loaves each winter, and sourdough pancakes for Christmas breakfast is a tradition I refuse to break. So to see sourdough become popular again excites me -- so many uses for it, from a sourdough chocolate cake to pizza crust, it's hard to beat!
Once again, here is my recipe for an overnight starter, allowing you to use it the next day. The bread recipe is a quicker version with less rising time. I've got a loaf in the oven now for our Easter meal, the house smells wonderful! Happy baking!
OVERNIGHT SOURDOUGH STARTER
2 packets dry yeast
4 cups warm water
4 cups all purpose flour
Dissolve yeast in a small amount of the warm water. Stir flour into remaining water and add yeast mixture. Mix well and cover. All to stand in a draft free area for at least 6 hours or overnighteaspoon Starter is now ready to use in your favorite recipe.
. . .
QUICK SOURDOUGH BREAD
2 cups sourdough starter
1 teaspoon dry yeast
3 tablespoons warm water
3 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons milk
2 tablespoons oil
3-4 cups all purpose flour
Measure out starter in a large bowl.
In a small bowl dissolve yeast in warm water. Add to starter along with sugar, salt, milk and oil. Mix well. Slowly add the flour until the dough pulls away from the bowl.
Turn out on a floured surface and knead until smooth and elastic, adding more flour if needed.
Shape dough and place in a well-greased loaf pan. Cover with a cloth and allow to rise until doubled.
Bake at 350 for about 50 minutes or until done. Makes 1 loaf.
