As I sit here working up my weekly article, the first snow for this winter is falling. It's a perfect day at home, a new candle burns, my home chores are done, meatloaf ready to go in the oven and Christmas music fills my home all while it's snowing.
I love a good snow day, it makes me want to bake and craft. With Christmas just a couple of weeks away, and the kids home more, I thought I'd share what is trending over at the Quarantine Kitchen on Facebook. This group is still active as ever and this recipe has everyone wanting to try it.
Have you heard of hot cocoa bombs? This is a must for the kids to help out with. Imagine a hard shell chocolate ball filled with everything you need for a cup of hot chocolate that explodes leaving you with a hot cup of cocoa with all the fixin’s. And they don't stop at chocolate. There are other flavors too, like eggnog, sugar cookie or peppermint, plus others. Who comes up with this stuff?
It's pretty cool and what a fun gift to give someone who is hard to buy for, they will sure remember you! So, don't wait for a snow day to make a batch of these hot cocoa bombs, be sure to make them all winter too — and don't forget the sprinkles!
Note: You will need a round silicone mold. A how-to video can be found at owlbbaking.com/hot-chocolate-bombs.
HOT CHOCOLATE BOMBS
Source: owlbbaking.com
8 ounces chocolate chips or chopped chocolate (I recommend using chips for this recipe, I used semi-sweet). This amount of chocolate is enough for 3 bombs. Scale accordingly if making more.
Hot cocoa powder, about 1 tablespoon per bomb.
Mini marshmallows, fresh or dehydrated
Chopped soft peppermint candy (optional)
Place the silicone molds on a small cookie sheet.
Melt the chocolate in a double boiler over medium heat, stirring frequently until fully melted. Once the chocolate is melted, add a heaping tablespoon into each cavity of the mold.
Using an offset spatula, back of a spoon or butter knife, spread the chocolate up the sides of the mold until every bit of the mold is covered. Be sure to coat the chocolate up to the edge of the top as well.
Give the mold a few taps against the counter to smooth out and remove any air bubbles. Let the chocolate sit about 5 minutes to cool down a bit more. After 5 minutes is up, you should notice some pooled chocolate at the bottom of the cavities. Spread the pooled chocolate from the bottom, back up the sides to re-coat the sides. Give the mold a couple of light taps again.
Place the mold into the fridge or freezer to set. Once set, remove the chocolate from the molds by stretching the sides first and then using your fingers to push the bottom up, popping out the chocolate. Set chocolate aside.
On a small plate, add a bit of water until it covers the surface. Microwave the plate for about 15 seconds or until warmed. Remove the water and dry off the plate.
Pick up one of the half-spheres and place it edge side down on the plate for a few seconds. This should melt the chocolate just a little bit. Fill it with the hot cocoa powder, marshmallows and peppermint pieces if using. Grab the other half of the bomb, melt the edges on the plate and bring the two halves together and press gently. You can use the tip of your finger to smooth the chocolate around the seam.
Allow the chocolate to set again, back in the fridge or freezer.
