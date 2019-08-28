Sue Hudson of West Plains has been awarded the professional designation of certified nurse educator by the National League for Nursing (NLN) Academic Nurse Educator Certification Program.
Hudson is the Assistant Director of Nursing and Simulation Coordinator at Texas County Technical College in Houston. She works as a nursing instructor for the Accelerated LPN to RN (licensed practical nursing to registered nursing) program and specializes in developing and implementing simulation at the college.
“Becoming a certified nurse educator demonstrates my commitment to pursuing the highest level of skill with which to best serve my students,” said Hudson. “We are putting out quality nurses from our program and I want my students to see the importance of lifelong learning.”
Hudson graduated in 2018 from Missouri State University in Springfield with a Master of Science degree in Nursing. She is a member of the National League for Nursing and Sigma Theta Tau International. She also works part time at Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains as a registered nurse in the gastrointestinal lab.
To obtain nurse educator certification, candidates must have current licensure and a master’s degree with an emphasis in nursing education. In addition, candidates must successfully complete a rigorous examination, demonstrating specialized knowledge and advanced clinical proficiency in the specialty area of nursing education. Certifications are valid for five years.
