Dr. Mirza Mahmood and Dr. Muhammad Qamar recently joined the Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) hospitalist team.
A hospitalist is a doctor who focuses solely on caring for patients while they are staying in the hospital. Hospitalists assess and treat the patient’s acute medical condition, keep the patient’s primary physician informed of their progress and coordinate all aspects of the patient’s hospital care.
“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Mahmood and Dr. Qamar to our hospitalist team,” said OMC President and CEO Tom Keller. “Both of them come to OMC after rotations and residencies at some very well-respected hospitals. We are fortunate to have them choose OMC as the place to further their careers.”
Dr. Mahmood earned his medical degree from American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, St. Maarten, and completed his residency at Southern Illinois University, Decatur. He received his undergraduate degree at the University of Calgary, Canada.
“I love rural medicine where I can get to know my patients as a whole and build long-lasting relationships with them,” said Mahmood, who has completed rotations at several different medical centers, both urban and rural.
Having grown up in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Mahmood enjoys many outdoor activities, including hiking and running. He is looking forward to exploring the Ozarks.
Dr. Muhammad Qamar earned his medical degree from Punjab Medical College, Pakistan, and completed his residency at University at Buffalo Catholic Health System, New York.
“I am impressed with the patient-centric culture at OMC and look forward to raising my family in this community,” said Qamar. His wife is currently finishing her residency, and they have a 2-year-old daughter. Dr. Qamar also has lived in Canada and enjoys hiking and soccer.
Other members of the hospitalist team include doctors Kendell Clarkston, Priscilla Frase, Oleksandr Halytskyy, Alex Makarian, Samantha Wallace and Linda Wangui.
Ozarks Medical Center is a system of care encompassing eight primary care and 16 specialty clinics, along with complete rehabilitation, behavioral healthcare, and home care services. While the 114-bed acute care hospital cares for more than 5,400 admissions, the entire medical system has more than 364,000 patient visits annually, in south central Missouri and northern Arkansas. To learn more about the OMC hospitalist team, call 257-5800.
