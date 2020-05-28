Texas County Memorial Hospital has named Carol Turner, of Bucyrus, the April employee of the month.
Turner is a registered nurse in the emergency department. She has been employed at TCMH for 29 years. Mandy Pender, emergency department director, nominated her for the award.
“Carol truly cares about her patients, coworkers and TCMH,” Pender said. “When a shift needs to be filled, Carol will switch from the day shift to the night shift to make sure the schedule is covered.”
Pender mentioned that Turner is always calm and in control, even during chaos.
“There are so many words that I could use to describe Carol,” Pender explained. “Humble, kind, dedicated, patient, reassuring, thoughtful and grounded all come to my mind. It is an honor and a privilege to get to work with her.”
As employee of the month, Turner received a certificate honoring her achievement, a pin, a special parking place in the TCMH lot, one day of paid vacation, a $50 gift card and gift certificates to Paws N Claws, D&L Florist, Blissful Nirvana Massage, Wehr Motors, Savor Grill and Big Red Car Wash. A reception will be held in her department to honor Turner.
Turner is eligible for the 2020 TCMH employee of the year award.
