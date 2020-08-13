Texas County Memorial Hospital has named Rebeca Elliott of Cabool the July employee of the month.
Elliott is a certified nursing assistant in the medical surgical department. She has been employed at TCMH for one year. Theresa Gregg, medical surgical and ICU department director, nominated Elliott for the award.
“Beca is reliable, responsible, efficient and teamwork oriented,” Gregg said. “She has the drive and passion to be here on her rescheduled days and always does a great job.”
Gregg explained that during the COVID-19 pandemic when no visitors were allowed at TCMH, Elliott would eat her lunch in the patient’s rooms so they would have someone to talk to.
“Beca is caring and compassionate, which is what makes her so great,” Gregg said. “If I were a patient, I would want her to take care of me.”
As employee of the month, Elliott received a certificate honoring her achievement, a pin, a special parking place in the TCMH lot, one day of paid vacation, a $50 gift card and gift certificates to Paws N Claws, D&L Florist, Blissful Nirvana Massage, Wehr Motors, Savor Grill and Big Red Car Wash. A reception will be held in her department to honor Elliott.
Elliott is eligible for the 2020 TCMH employee of the year award.
