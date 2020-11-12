Baxter Regional Medical Center has recently welcomed two doctors and a nurse practitioner to its Hometown Clinic, 2161 AR-56 Highway in Calico Rock, Ark.
Bethany Knight, MD, Kristie Branscum, APRN, and Donald Obe Wright, MD, are the newest faces at the local clinic.
Dr. Knight says she is excited to continue offering her experience to the residents of Izard County through the Baxter Regional Hometown Clinic and is already scheduling new patients for her Dec. 7 start date.
She originally obtained her undergraduate degree at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, Ark., and went on to complete her medical degree at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. Knight then completed her internal medicine internship at North Carolina Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, N.C., and her internal medicine residency at University Hospital in Little Rock.
Dr. Knight is accepting new patients and will begin seeing patients Dec. 7.
Nurse Practitioner Kristie Branscum also says she’s excited to continue serving the residents of Izard County as she joins Knight, Wright and fellow Nurse Practitioner Kari Lindsey at the clinic. She likewise will start seeing patients Dec. 7 and is scheduling appointments now.
Branscum obtained her undergraduate degree at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Ark., and went on to complete her advanced practice degree from Arkansas State as well. She previously worked as a registered nurse for Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mtn. Home, Ark., and is returning with her advanced training and education as a family nurse practitioner to provide the residents of Izard County with excellent care.
Dr. Wright began seeing patients Nov. 1, continuing to bring his knowledge and experience to the area’s residents.
He earned his bachelor's degree at the United States Air Force Academy and served on active duty from 1974 to 1980. He received his Master of Science from East Texas State University in Commerce, Texas, and went on to complete his medical degree at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas. Dr. Wright then completed his family practice residency at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas.
He is accepting new patients.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 870-916-2000.
