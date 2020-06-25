Texas County Memorial Hospital has revised visitor restrictions for all of the hospital’s departments. The changes went into effect June 15.
OVERALL VISITOR RULES
- All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms at the hospital entrance. Any visitor who fails the COVID-19 screening will not be allowed to enter the facility.
- No one younger than 14, with the exception of those seeking medical care, will be permitted into TCMH facilities. This age restriction includes all TCMH clinics. Parents/guardians must make every effort to make arrangements to prevent children under the age of 14 from visiting our facilities.
- All visitors must wear a mask at all times in the facility.
- Each patient may only have one visitor per day.
- Visitors may not leave and return in the same day. - ICU patients who are COVID-19 positive or presumed positive and are receiving “end of life care” treatments can have one visitor in their ICU room. The visitor will be provided appropriate personal protective equipment for their visit.
INPATIENT VISITOR RULES
- One visitor per patient, per day, during visiting hours only. This includes inpatient surgical patients. Visitors must remain in the patient’s room.
AREA SPECIFIC VISITOR RULES
- Labor and delivery/postpartum patients may have one support person.
- Medical/Surgical patients receiving “end of life care” may have two visitors.
- Pediatric patients 17 years of age and younger, must have one parent or guardian accompany them. The parent or guardian must remain with the patient through the entire visit.
- Emergency department, outpatient procedure and outpatient clinic patients such as physical therapy, radiology, lab, etc., may have one visitor and they must remain in the patient’s room for the entire visit.
- Hospice patients may have up to four visitors in their room at a time. Visitors are limited to immediate family members.
All visitors will be asked two screening questions upon their arrival:
1. Do you have a fever of 100 degrees or greater or any respiratory symptoms, i.e., cough or difficulty breathing? 2. Have you had close contact with a person that is laboratory confirmed to be infected with COVID-19? No visitors who answer “yes” to either of the screening questions will be permitted to enter the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.