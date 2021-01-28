The Section for Missouri Medical Marijuana Regulation at the Department of Health and Senior Services has rolled out a new function in its online system for patient registration that will allow physicians to submit patient certifications electronically.
The Medical Marijuana program recently began reaching out to physicians to explain the upcoming changes and to offer training on the new capabilities of the online system.
The first step in the implementation is to introduce a process for physicians to create accounts to submit these certifications, explained officials. The added feature offers a secure account for physicians, whose identities will be verified by the department at the time of account creation. The physician's good standing will also continue to be verified at the time of application review.
The department will provide ongoing announcements about the phases of this project and anticipates having the medical marijuana certification process transitioned to fully electronic submission by June.
“This new process will provide an opportunity for more direct communication between certifying physicians and the department, which will strengthen this partnership in the shared goal of creating a safe and secure program for Missouri medical marijuana patients and their caregivers,” said Lyndall Fraker, director of the DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation.
The department encourages physicians and patients to watch for more information as phases of the project are completed and will provide opportunities to offer input and feedback through the process. Additional information will be posted at medicalmarijuana.mo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.