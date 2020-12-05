It’s been said time and time again: The Ozarks are all about coming together as a community to support one another during challenging times.
COVD-19 has impacted everyone, note officials with the Ozark Trails Boy Scouts of America, however, there is one group hit particularly hard by the challenges of the pandemic virus: healthcare workers.
Cox Health Systems, Mercy Hospital and the Ozark Trails Boy Scouts of America are teaming up to show their appreciation and support for local healthcare professionals: An American Hero Fund has been set up to collect donations from across the Ozarks.
Donations collected through December will be used to purchase popcorn for area healthcare workers. In January, the popcorn purchased through the communities’ support will be delivered to area hospitals and clinics to be handed out to those on the frontlines fighting to beat the coronavirus, said organizers.
To show support for area healthcare workers by following @AmericanHeroFund on Facebook and making a donation using the button on the page. Contributors can also call the Ozark Trails Council Office and pledge their donation to the American Hero Fund, at 417-883-1736.
