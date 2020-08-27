The application deadline for the one-year Practical Nurse (PN) certificate program at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff and Sikeston is Oct. 1, with classes beginning in January.
The first cohort of the Practical Nurse program in TRC-Sikeston will graduated in December 2020. The program was formerly taught at Sikeston public schools. The Missouri State Board of Nursing approved the program’s move to Three Rivers-Sikeston.
The Three Rivers Practical Nurse programs prepare students to sit for the NCLEX-PN exam to become a licensed practical nurse. LPNs usually work under the supervision of registered nurses, physicians, and/or dentists and provide simple nursing care for patients who are experiencing common, well-defined health problems.
Demand for LPNs is strong now and into the future, say officials, adding the career offers good paying jobs with good benefits. LPNs who want to continue to advance in their careers can apply to the TRC LPN-RN Bridge program. Salary information for LPNs from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics can be found online at www.bls.gov/ooh/healthcare/licensed-practical-and-licensed-vocational-nurses.htm.
The application deadline for the Three Rivers College Day LPN-RN Bridge Program in Poplar Bluff and LPN-RN Bridge Program at TRC-Sikeston is Nov. 2.
All Three Rivers nursing programs offer challenging course work, close interaction with faculty and diverse clinical experiences, say officials, and the programs have proven pass rates for licensure exams and high job placement rates.
"These programs give career advancement possibilities to our students, and we want to give every opportunity for students wanting to join the programs to apply," said Dr. Staci Foster, chair of Nursing and Allied Health at the college.
Students must make application and meet certain criteria to be admitted into the Three Rivers nursing programs.
PN program applicants must have a high school diploma or high school equivalency credential and complete the TEAS pre-entrance examination with a score of 58% or higher to be eligible for admission. Information on TEAS testing and dates is in the application packet.
TRC Testing Services is once again open for TEAS testing, as well as the NLN PAX-RN exam. LPNs looking to apply to the LPN-RN Bridge program either in Poplar Bluff or Sikeston, must complete the NLN PAX-RN exam with a score of 110 or higher. For more information about testing, visit trcc.edu/testing.
Foster advises that all admissions materials, including official copies of transcripts from high school and other colleges, must be received by the appropriate deadline. Application forms for the PN and LPN-RN Bridge programs can be found online at trcc.edu/admissions/application. Prospective students must also complete a free Three Rivers application.
For more information, contact Staci Foster at 573-840-9672.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.