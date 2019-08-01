Coming soon, Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mtn. Home, Ark., will have a simulation center and laboratory unlike any other hospital in the region, officials announce.
Dubbed the “Sim Lab,” officials say it will include manikins with the ability to closely simulate emergency care, cardiac function, advanced airway training and childbirth complications. In addition to these patient conditions the manikins will be able to react to medications in many simulated, hands-on scenarios.
The learning center will provide safe, highly impactful continuing education to Baxter Regional’s physicians, nurses and other clinic staff, say officials, adding care providers will have access to the next generation of healthcare training in a detailed, simulated environment using advanced medical manikins.
Baxter Regional Hospital Foundation is committed to raising $300,000 in community donations of the $900,000 budget to develop the center. Gifts to the Simulation Center and Laboratory Capital Campaign may be structured many ways, including pledges made over multiple years. There is also a naming opportunity available and donors are encouraged to contact the foundation if they have an interest in connecting their legacy to the Simulation Center and Laboratory.
For more info and to give online, visit www.baxterregional.org/simlab.
