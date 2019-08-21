Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mtn. Home welcomes Matt McNelley, MD, to its medical staff. He is joining the practice of Dr. Doug Chatman, Dr. Ryan Krafft, Certified Physician Assistant Niger Stice and Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Stephanie Smith at Interventional Pain Management, a department of Baxter Regional Medical Center.
McNelley is a native of the community and a Mtn. Home High School graduate. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, prior to completing his Doctor of Medicine from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock.
He was named chief resident at the University of Kansas, Wichita, during his anesthesiology residency and then completed a pain management fellowship in Maywood, Ill., at Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. McNelley is looking forward to living back in the area and spending time with his family. He is an avid outdoor enthusiast who loves hiking and exploring the nearby rivers and lakes as well as landscaping.
Dr. McNelley is now accepting new patients. Please call 870-508-5900 for more information.
