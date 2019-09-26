Thane Cody II, M.D., board-certified otolaryngologist, recently joined the multidisciplinary Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) Medical Group. Dr. Cody brings over 22 years of experience to the newly established OMC Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Clinic, where he will diagnose and treat conditions of the ear, nose, sinuses, larynx (voice box), mouth, throat, head and neck.
Cody previously worked for Mercy Medical Center in Clinton, Iowa, where he served as chairman of the department of surgery. Before that, he was in private practice. Dr. Cody has also served as an assistant professor, otolaryngology-head and neck surgery, at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, Springfield, Ill.
After earning his medical degree from Bowman Gray School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, N.C., Cody completed a residency in otorhinolaryngology at the Mayo Clinic, and two fellowships at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
“Dr. Cody is a wonderful doctor. He explains things in an easy manner and thoroughly,” said a former patient of Cody’s. “He is also fantastic working with young children. I highly recommend him to others in need of a great ENT physician.”
A native of Minnesota and a lifelong resident of the Midwest, he and his wife enjoy country living and look forward to trout fishing in the Ozarks. They have twin children, a daughter and a son, who are seniors in high school.
Cody says he looks forward to serving the area’s patients who suffer from ear, nose, throat and allergy disorders, offering a sophisticated level of services to rival those of any major metropolitan area, services that can save patients the inconvenience of travel to larger cities — offering the ability to save money, time away from work and peace of mind.
“We are thrilled to welcome such an experienced and esteemed ENT Physician as Dr. Cody,” says Pam Ream, vice president, OMC Medical Group. “We will continue to expand OMC’s specialty clinics to serve the needs of the area residents and continue to be the healthcare provider of choice in the Ozarks. ”
Cody is currently taking appointments and started seeing new patients Monday. He treats pediatric and adult patients through both medical and surgical means. OMC Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Clinic is located at 1115 Alaska Ave., Suite 214, in the OMC Doctor’s Pavillion, West Plains. Call 505-7114 for more information or to make an appointment.
Ozarks Medical Center is a system of care encompassing eight primary care and 17 specialty clinics, along with complete rehabilitation, behavioral healthcare, and home care services. While the 114-bed acute care hospital cares for more than 5,400 admissions, the entire medical system has more than 364,000 patient visits annually in Missouri and Arkansas.
