Dr. Ryan Roberts recently joined Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) Pain Management clinic.
Roberts is a board certified anesthesiologist and has been with OMC since November 2018. Prior to joining OMC, he was an anesthesiologist at Integrated Pain and Neuroscience in New Orleans. Before working in New Orleans, Roberts was a staff anesthesiologist at Ozark Anesthesiology Associates in Springfield for 10 years.
He completed his medical degree at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, Ark., and completed an internship and residency at University of Missouri at Kansas City.
“We are very excited for Dr. Roberts’ transition to the Pain Management clinic,” said OMC Medical Group Vice President Pam Ream. “His background and experience will be a great asset to the clinic.”
Dr. Roberts enjoys spending time with his family enjoying the Ozarks. His hobbies include boating, studying aeronautics, gardening and physical fitness.
Roberts joins Dr. Ross Andreassen and physician assistant Carol Macy at the clinic. OMC Pain Management providers assess patients in the clinic, review test results and diagnose prior to completing a treatment plan for patients with pain issues.
The clinic, 3000 Independence Square in West Plains, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For more information, call 256-1761.
