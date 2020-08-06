The National Institute of Health estimates that over half of Americans over 75 suffer from compromised or diminished hearing. Here are a few simple tips you can use to protect your hearing and help prevent hearing loss:
Clean ears are happy ears. As children, many of us were told “the only thing you should put in your ear is your elbow” and those wise words hold true today. Regular cleanings with a doctor’s help are recommended. You should never place foreign objects like cotton swabs inside your ears, as the tissues inside are extremely delicate. Let the pros do it!
Turn it down. It’s counterintuitive to turn down the volume when your hearing is compromised. Yet experts recommend you adjust the volume on your TV, stereo, computer, etc. so that it’s at the very lowest level you can hear it comfortably. And if you like to use headphones or earbuds, doctors recommend you rarely exceed 50% volume, and never pass 80%
Plug perfection. Whenever you’re going to be exposed to noises louder than the everyday norm, you should wear earplugs or noise-cancelling headphones. So if you’re planning to blow leaves, mow the lawn, use power tools, see live music or do anything that’s louder than the norm, plug or cover away! And if you’re wondering if an activity should require hearing protection, err on the side of safety and cover up. The Mayo Clinic recommends preformed or custom-molded rubber or plastic plugs as the best way to help protect your precious hearing, but even simple earmuffs are far better than nothing.
What’s up, Doc? Perhaps most important of all is that you maintain regular contact with your doctor so that they can help you keep an eye (or ear, get it?) on your hearing. It’s also vital that any illnesses are treated promptly, especially anything involving the ear, nose or throat. And if you notice any changes in your hearing, contact your doctor immediately!
Timely tune-ups: If you wear hearing aids (as many of us do), it’s essential that you take them in for routine maintenance. Hearing aids are small yet surprisingly sophisticated pieces of hardware, and as such, require regular tune-ups, cleanings and expert attention to function at their best. Your doctor should be well aware of your hearing needs — let him/her know the moment there’s an issue with your hearing aids so any mechanical problems can be nipped in the bud!
Cedarhurst Senior Living is opening in West Plains in summer 2020. Cedarhurst is known for its exceptional, compassionate staff, person-directed care and welcoming environment. We look forward to inviting you to experience our safe, extraordinary place to live.
Reserve your apartment now and take advantage of two limited-time opportunities for substantial savings:
Cedarhurst Founders Club - $3,000 value of total discounts
- First choice of apartment floor plan and location
- A portion of the community fee will be applied to your rent ($1,500 value)
- One year of free monthly visits to our beauty salon/barber shop ($600 value)
- One year of free personal laundry
- Recognition plaque and special Founders Club reception
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.