Baxter Regional Medical Center (BRMC) recently celebrated its team of nurse practitioners during National Nurse Practitioner Week, recognized from Nov. 10 through 16.
There are more than 270,000 nurse practitioners (NP) licensed to practice in the U.S., with an additional 30,000 NP students graduating each year, said hospital officials, noting more than 50 nurse practitioners serve at BRMC and its.community clinics.
In celebration of National Nurse Practitioner Week, BRMC hosted a luncheon Nov. 12 for the advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) serving the community. An APRN is a nurse who has obtained at least a master's degree in nursing, including nurse practitioners and clinical nurse specialists.
At the luncheon, Amanda Thornton was named APRN of the Year after being nominated by her peers. A certified women’s health nurse practitioner, Thornton has been in practice at the Baxter’s Center for Women for 15 years.
She is a founding member and past president of the Schliemann Center for Women’s Health Education Advisory Board, originally known as the Baxter Regional Women’s Health Advisory Board. She is also a member of Sigma Theta Tau-Gamma XI, Association of Women’s Health Obstetric & Neonatal Nurses, National Association of Nurse Practitioners in Women’s Health and Baxter Regional PHO. In her free time, Thornton enjoys spending time with her husband and two children, and she is actively involved in the Calico Rock United Methodist Church.
