Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the area's exclusive provider of blood products to over 40 area hospitals, reports a critical shortage of all blood types.
Needs for area patients have increased, but mobile blood drive cancellations continue, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said officials. All a result, they added, any mobile blood drives still scheduled are “vitally important.”
Since the pandemic began in March, over 280 drives have been cancelled or postponed, affecting over 9,000 potential blood donations, said officials.
To help meet the area’s needs, a blood drive will be held from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Friday at First Christian Church, 202 East Highway 17 in Houston.
Donors will receive an “Extreme Adventure” T-shirt and a $5 gift card redeemable in CBCO’s LifePoints Local online store.
It is strongly encouraged that donors make an appointment to give, so as to maintain social distancing guidelines and improve donor flow. Masks are required at this drive. For those do not have a mask, one will be provided. Donors can schedule an appointment at www.cbco.org/donate-blood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.