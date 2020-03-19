As part of Ozarks Medical Center’s ongoing proactive efforts to protect patients and community from the possible spread of the new coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 illness, the volunteer chaplains meeting scheduled for Friday at OMC is canceled, officials announce.
OMC Chaplains provide spiritual care to OMC patients and loved ones, recognizing that injury and illness have a significant relationship with spiritual needs and practices of faith.The spiritual care is nondenominational in its approach and focuses on a person’s spirituality rather than on denominational or religious-affiliated beliefs.
The OMC Chaplaincy Department is made up of local ministers and spiritual leaders in their churches.
For more information about chaplaincy at OMC, contact OMC Chaplain Coordinator Michael Parrott at 256-9111, ext. 7056. For more information about OMC and coronavirus,visit www.OzarksMedicalCenter.com/Coronavirus.
