Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mtn. Home, Ark., welcomes a new addition to the First In Service Hospitalists (FISH), Almas Chughtai, MD.
Dr. Chughtai will be responsible for providing care to admitted patients throughout their stay in the hospital.
Chughtai originally obtained her Bachelor of Science in Biology from the Hendrix College in Conway, Ark., and went on to complete her medical degree at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, Ark. She then completed her research fellowship and residency at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
Dr. Chughtai is a member of the American College of Physicians and the American Medical Association.
