Family Nurse Practitioner Brittany Barbee has joined the medical team at Ozarks Medical Center Internal Medicine, 1115 Alaska Ave., Suite 215, West Plains.
Originally from Alton, Barbee has served in various clinical roles for the last 12 years at OMC. She also practices as a nursing supervisor at Shady Oaks Healthcare in Thayer.
Barbee received her nursing degree from Missouri State University-West Plains, her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Kaplan University and her Master of Science in Nursing from Purdue Global University.
Through her career at OMC, Barbee has worked in medical-surgical and emergency departments.
She says she’s enjoyed great working relationships with many providers at OMC and feels as though they have been very supportive of her career and professional growth. As a result, it was an easy decision to continue practicing at OMC when an opportunity presented itself at OMC Internal Medicine.
“We are very excited to welcome Brittany to OMC Internal Medicine and the OMC Medical Group,” said Dr. Antony Joseph, president of the OMC Medical Group. “Her years of clinical experience and service to the local community make her an excellent provider for our patients.”
Barbee is engaged and is the mother of a 7-year-old daughter. She and her family enjoy the various outdoor activities that the Ozarks offer, especially kayaking on the local rivers.
Barbee joins Dr. Christopher Cochran at OMC Internal Medicine where they specialize in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of adult diseases. They are experts in colon cancer screening, gastroesophageal, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, diabetes and Hepatitis C.
Patients are seen from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays. For more information or to make an appointment, call OMC Internal Medicine, 257-5989.
Ozarks Medical Center is a system of care encompassing eight primary care and 16 specialty clinics, along with complete rehabilitation, behavioral healthcare and home care services. While the 114-bed acute care hospital cares for more than 5,400 admissions, the entire medical system has more than 364,000 patient visits annually, in south central Missouri and northern Arkansas. For more information about OMC, visit www.ozarksmedicalcenter.com.
