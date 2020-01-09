The Social Security Administration announced the Jan. 1 reinstatement of reconsideration, the first step in the disability appeal process, in Missouri.
Last year, eight states — Alabama, California, Colorado, Louisiana, Michigan, New Hampshire, New York and Pennsylvania — reinstated reconsideration.
A level of Social Security’s national disability appeal process since 1959, the reconsideration step was eliminated in 10 states as part of a prototype to explore ways to reengineer the disability process.
Reinstating reconsideration restores a national, unified disability process and consistent due process for disability claimants across the country, said administration officials.
They added that it also leads to earlier decisions for some at a lower cost to taxpayers than if the first appeal of an initial claim goes directly to the hearing level to be heard by an Administrative Law Judge. People still have the right to appeal their reconsideration decisions at a hearing before a judge.
“Reinstating the reconsideration appeal in Missouri will help improve the disability process,” said Linda Kerr-Davis, regional commissioner. “Some people appealing an initial disability claim decision will receive an allowance decision earlier in the process than they would if their appeal went directly to a judge at the hearings level.”
Missouri is one of 10 states that have not had the reconsideration appeal since 1999. The remaining state, Alaska, will bring back reconsideration later this year.
To learn more about Social Security’s disability process, see www.socialsecurity.gov/benefits/disability.
