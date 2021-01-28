Texas County Memorial Hospital’s application to become a COVID vaccine provider has been approved, officials announced.
After receiving the approval last week, the hospital immediately made a request to the state of Missouri to be able to order vaccines.
Hospital officials emphasize that it is unknown if or when the state will approve the hospital’s request, and how long it could take from time of approval for the hospital to receive vaccines.
When the hospital does receive vaccines, there are standardized distribution guidelines established by the CDC and the state of Missouri that the hospital will follow.
Currently Missouri is in Phase 1B of vaccine distribution. Phase 1b eligibility includes high risk individuals ages 18 to 64 and those older than 65, as well as essential workers and first responders.
Other phases will soon follow the conclusion of Phase 1B, adding populations that are at increased risk, such as correctional facilities and homeless individuals, and lastly, the general public.
Currently there is not a definitive timeline as to when the additional phases will be added, but the state of Missouri will move to new phases as a "whole state,” not in regions or individual counties hospital officials remind.
For more information regarding COVID vaccines and their availability in the State of Missouri, please visit covidvaccine.mo.gov.
To register interest in receiving a vaccine, go to the hospital’s website, tcmh.org.
