Physical Therapy Specialists Clinic Sports Medicine welcomes sports medicine specialist Tara Porter, licensed athletic trainer, as the newest addition to the sport's medicine team at PTSC.
The clinic’s sports medicine staff has grown now to include six licensed athletic trainers to serve area school and recreational athletes. Prior to coming to Physical Therapy Specialists Clinic, Porter worked as a staff athletic trainer for Jennie Stuart Medical Center in Hopkinsville, Ky., where she served as the head athletic trainer for Todd County Central High School.
Porter is a Poplar Bluff area native and earned her athletic trainer certification degree in 2016 from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. Before entering the athletic training program, she played basketball at Three Rivers College. In her downtime, Porter enjoys playing softball, kayaking and spending time with her pup Elsie and pig Wilbur.
She joined the PTSC family in June and will serve as the sports medicine director at the Mtn. Grove clinic, as well as the head athletic trainer for West Plains High School. As head athletic trainer Tara will be the frontline health care provider for all of the WPHS teams and will provide sideline coverage for all of the varsity football games.
Porter will be assisted in coverage of West Plains High School sports by the sports medicine program director Vince Beam and Chris Green, both licensed athletic trainers and certified strength and conditioning specialists.
As the Mtn. Grove Sports Medicine Director, Porter will work with Mtn. Grove head athletic trainer Abby Hemple to provide injury evaluation, care and individualized sports rehabilitation to athletes in Mtn. Grove and area schools.
