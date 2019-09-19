Speech Pathologist Sarah James recently returned to Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) Rehabilitation Services, the largest provider of rehabilitation services in south central Missouri and north central Arkansas, as practice manager.
James previously worked for Exceptional Child Cooperative as a speech-language pathologist traveling to rural locations to provide therapy to children. Before that, she worked for OMC Rehabilitation Services as a speech-language pathologist for five years.
She holds a Master of Business Administration (hospital administration) from William Woods University, Fulton; and a Master of Science for communication sciences and disorders in the area of speech-language pathology from Missouri State University.
Originally from Mtn. View, James, her husband, and three children reside in Willow Springs. Her husband is the athletic director for Willow Springs Schools, and the whole family can often be seen at sporting events, especially basketball.
James says she’s happy to return to OMC, especially in her new role as practice manager. She says that OMC Rehab offers more services than any other rehab practice in the area with many specialties not even available in southern Missouri or northern Arkansas.
“We are thrilled to have Sarah back as a part of the OMC Rehabilitation Services family. She brings expertise and exceptional talent to work as a leader in our field and is a tremendous asset,” said Josh Drummond, director of OMC Rehabilitation Services. “To add to that value, she is also a local person with family roots here, and cares deeply about providing exceptional therapy services to the people of our region. We expect Sarah to be an integral part of our team for a long time to come.”
“I have a heart for rehab,” said James. “I truly think what we do is so important.” She has spent her 13-year career serving patients in underserved areas. She believes that all patients deserve the same opportunities through rehab services to live healthy lives, and not suffer simply because of where they live.
James is optimistic about the continued growth of the practice. They are busy in all their locations, and that is a testament to the faith of all the community’s referring physicians. They are always on the lookout for qualified, dedicated therapists of all specialties. She particularly enjoys working with students, helping them find their niche.
When asked if she always knew she wanted to go into healthcare, James said that she wished to help people and wanted a profession “that mattered.” Upon taking a communications class in college, she was struck by just how important effective communication is to every facet of life. It was then that she knew that she wanted to specialize in speech therapy.
“To hear a baby say ‘I love you’ to their mother for the first time, that’s everything,” said James.
OMC Rehabilitation Services is located in the Shaw Medical Building at 1111 Kentucky Ave., West Plains. The 12,000 square-foot outpatient facility includes an adult gym with treadmills, exercise bikes, weight machines, and computerized equipment, designed to measure a patient’s progress.
A pediatric gym, designed to meet the rehabilitation needs of children in a safe and comfortable environment, has child-size exercise and play equipment to make their rehabilitation time more enjoyable.
OMC Rehabilitation Services was the first healthcare provider in this region to offer physical and occupational therapy, as well as speech-language pathology services in inpatient, outpatient, nursing home, home health and school settings.
OMC Rehabilitation also provides services in OMC Rural Health Clinics in Alton, Gainesville, Mtn. Grove, Thayer/Mammoth Spring, and Winona. Pediatric and adult services also are available at clinics, area schools, local workplaces and through OMC Home Care. For more information call 257-5959 or toll-free 888-242-9329, or visit tinyurl.com/omcrehab.
